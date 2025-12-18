UOP vs Stockton Ports Exhibition Tickets on Sale Now
Published on December 18, 2025 under California League (CalL)
Stockton Ports News Release
Tickets are officially on sale for the Stockton Ports Exhibition Game against the University of the Pacific Tigers on Tuesday, March 31, 2026 at 7:05 PM at Banner Island Ballpark. Fans can secure seats now for just $14, with general seating in any section. Don't miss this exciting preseason matchup as the Stockton Ports take on the University of the Pacific Tigers under the lights in Stockton! Tickets are available now at stocktonports.com.
