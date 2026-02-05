Stockton Ports Announce Loaded 2026 Promotional Schedule Featuring Must Have Giveaways, Fireworks & Brand-New Theme Nights

Published on February 4, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







Stockton, CA - The Stockton Ports are bringing the fun bigger than ever in 2026.

The Ports today announced their full 2026 promotional schedule, highlighted by 15 fan giveaways, fireworks every Saturday night, and a packed lineup of brand-new theme nights alongside the fan-favorite promotions that have become ballpark traditions.

From Opening Night to the Final Game, Banner Island Ballpark will be the place to be all season long. New for 2026, the Ports are rolling out several first-time promotions designed to create unforgettable experiences for fans of all ages, including:

Pajama Night - Comfort meets baseball! Fans are encouraged to roll into the ballpark in their favorite pajamas, cozy up under the lights, and enjoy a Friday night game complete with a pajama giveaway. Yes, slippers are welcome.

Travel Night - Big dreams, bigger prizes. One lucky fan will walk away BIG, as Travel Night delivers a headline-worthy giveaway that has everyone thinking about their next adventure.

Mike Night - If your name is Mike, Michael, Michaela, Michelle, Miguel - or literally any version of Mike - this night is for you. Expect playful shoutouts, themed moments, and surprises celebrating all things Mike!

Mentor Night - In partnership with Mentor California, the Ports will spotlight the power of mentorship, leadership, and community impact. More details and special activations will be announced closer to game day!

E.R.A. Night - We're entering a new E.R.A. at the ballpark! Grab your besties, bring the vibes, and get ready for a night full of friendship-forward fun, pop-inspired moments, and plenty of chances to make memories you'll be talking about long after the final out!

Of course, some classics just can't be touched. The 2026 schedule also welcomes back beloved staples like Asparagus Night, Halfway to Halloween, Christmas in July, Alumni Night, Pink Night, and additional community-focused celebrations that make Ports games more than just baseball.

"The 2026 promotional calendar truly has something for everyone," said Stockton Ports General Manager Jordan Feneck. "Whether you're here for the fireworks, the giveaways, the theme nights, or just a great night at the ballpark, this season is built to create memories."

Fans can also mark their calendars for fireworks every Saturday night home game, lighting up the downtown Stockton sky all season long, plus a wide variety of giveaway items on Fridays ranging from jerseys and bobbleheads to hats, backpacks, and more!

Daily promotions will be announced at a later date.

Season tickets, mini plans, suite outings, and group outings are on sale now. Fans and organizations interested in purchasing tickets or booking an outing can contact the Stockton Ports front office at 209-644-1900 or email [email protected] for more information.

The full 2026 promotional schedule, including giveaway dates and themed nights, is available now at StocktonPorts.com.







California League Stories from February 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.