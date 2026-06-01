Stockton Closes Series with 8-6 Win to Earn Split

Published on May 31, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - Stockton earned a series split with another win as the Cheladas (21-30) after thwarting a late Rancho Cucamonga rally for an 8-6 win in the series finale.

The Quakes (28-23) opened the scoring in the third on a Kevyn Castillo two-run home run, giving them an early 2-0 lead.

The Chelads used the long ball to climb back and put themselves ahead. A Bryan Arendt (3) solo shot to left center in his return to Stockton cut the deficit to 2-1 in the third inning. Then in the fourth, Gavin Turley (3) blasted a three-run home run 414 feet in the same direction for a 4-2 Stockton lead. Shotaro Morii added another in the fourth on a single that scored one more and made it 5-3.

Gabriel Davalillo homered out to the Black Oak Casino Back Porch in the fifth to make it 5-3, but the Ports executed a double steal, with Arendt taking second and Morii scoring, to get one back in the sixth for a 6-3 advantage.

Another solo home run for Rancho Cucamonga came from Kendrey Maduro in the eighth, but Stockton would once again answer. This time a two-RBI single for Cesar Gonzalez made it 8-4 Ports.

The Hayden Alvarez two-run single in the ninth wasn't enough for the Quakes, as Kade Brown and the Cheladas held on to an 8-6 win in the series finale.

UP NEXT: The Ports travel to Ontario for a six game series, with Tuesday's opening game scheduled for a 6:35 PM first pitch.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2026 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1400 or email at info@stocktonports.com







California League Stories from May 31, 2026

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