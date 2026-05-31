Quakes Cruise to 15-Run Win over Ports

Published on May 31, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Stockton, Calif. - The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (28-22) had no difficulty in putting the Stockton Ports (20-30) away on Saturday night as they coasted to a 16-1 victory at Banner Island Ballpark.

Rancho Cucamonga got right to work at the plate in the top of the first inning, taking a two-run lead three batters into the game. Following a Hayden Alvarez walk, Kevyn Castillo roped a triple to score him all the way from first base. Kendrey Maduro promptly chopped a single into left field, bringing him home to cap off the early rally.

Two frames later, the Quakes erupted for five runs to break the game open. An Alvarez solo home run, doubles from Maduro and Gabriel Davalillo, a Jonny McGill single, and a Shotaro Morii throwing error punctuated the big inning, racing Rancho Cucamonga ahead 7-0.

Three more runs crossed home plate the very next inning, propelling the Quakes into double figures. McGill, Ryland Zaborowski, and Marlon Quintero laced RBI singles, upping their advantage to 10-0.

The Quakes added another tally each in the fifth, further separating themselves from the Ports. Zaborowski lined a run-scoring double down the right field line, extending their edge to 11 runs.

All the while, Rancho Cucamonga starter Trey Gregory-Alford dominated the opposition lineup. He scattered three hits and three walks across his five innings on the mound, striking out seven batters along the way.

Upon his departure, the Quakes continued to strike. Slate Alford brought home a run on a groundout in the sixth, moving ahead by 12. RBI hits from Maduro and McGill contributed another pair of tallies in the seventh, and one inning later, Castillo and Alford added run-scoring knocks of their own, finishing out the offensive explosion.

Stockton picked up their lone run in the bottom of the ninth on a groundout, breaking Rancho Cucamonga's shutout bid. However, the Quakes secured the final two outs with ease, closing out the Ports to finish out the 15-run victory.

The Quakes head back to Banner Island Ballpark to face the Ports on Sunday at 2:09 PM in the series finale. LHP Derek Clark starts for Rancho Cucamonga opposite RHP Josiah Romeo for Stockton. They return to Morongo Field on June 2nd at 6:30 PM as they open a six-game set against the Visalia Rawhide on Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday.







California League Stories from May 31, 2026

Quakes Cruise to 15-Run Win over Ports - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes

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