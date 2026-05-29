Early Offense Helps See out Late Threat in Two-Run Win

Published on May 29, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Stockton, Calif. - The Stockton Ports (20-28) utilized a ninth-inning rally to give themselves a shot at a walk-off victory on Thursday night, but the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (26-22) stood their ground in the game's final moments to secure a 6-4 victory at Banner Island Ballpark.

The Quakes wasted no time jumping on Stockton opener Shotaro Morii in the top of the first as they struck for two runs to open the scoring. Hayden Alvarez ripped a leadoff double, and both Lucas Ramirez and Jonny McGill drew walks to load the bases. Ryland Zaborowski took full advantage, spraying a two-run single into center field to give the Quakes the early lead.

The bottom of the order supplemented it the very next inning, putting up two more runs in the process. Slate Alford and Jonathan Linares each doubled to get the inning underway, and following a walk to Anyelo Marquez, a wild pitch and a passed ball brought Linares home, doubling the Rancho Cucamonga advantage to 4-0.

Zaborowski provided another big swing in the third inning, increasing the Quakes' cushion to five. McGill bunted himself aboard, and the Rancho Cucamonga first baseman promptly completed his trip around the bases as a double to the left-center field wall increased their edge.

Starting pitcher Dylan Jordan fed off the run support, and he backed it up by confidently mowing the Stockton order down. In his 5.2-inning start, he did not allow a run, scattering two hits and two walks while striking out a career-high 10 batters en route to his second win of the season.

Upon his departure, the Quakes found their way back into the run column. Gabriel Davalillo punched a single into right field, scoring Ramirez from second base to add on in the top of the seventh, propelling Rancho Cucamonga ahead 6-0.

In relief of Jordan, Brayan Vergara stepped up to back up the late tally. He twirled 2.1 shutout innings himself, permitting just one hit and fanning two batters to position the Quakes three outs away from victory.

However, the Ports refused to go away without a fight. They rallied for four runs in the bottom of the ninth, placing the tying run on base and the winning run in the batter's box down to their final strike, forcing the Quakes to act.

They responded by calling upon Nicolò Pinazzi to record the final out, and he delivered in timely fashion. The left-hander got Daniel Bucciero to bounce out to second base, eliminating the late charge to lock down the win.

The Quakes can even up their road series against the Ports at two games apiece on Friday at 7:05 PM. LHP Alton Davis earns the nod for Rancho Cucamonga opposite RHP Josnier Parra for Stockton. They return home to Morongo Field on June 2nd at 6:30 PM to open a six-game set against the Visalia Rawhide on Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday.







California League Stories from May 29, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.