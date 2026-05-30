Storm Bats Go Cold, Fall to 66ers, 3-1, to Snap Four-Game Win Streak

Published on May 29, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Lake Elsinore Storm News Release







LAKE ELSINORE, CA - The first three games against Inland Empire seemed to all have late breaks in favor of Lake Elsinore. Whether it be the six combined errors in games one and two that led to a walk-off single from Jorge Quintana Tuesday and an eight-run fifth Wednesday, or a bizarre ejection in the ninth that led to a Kerrington Cross walk-off home run, the Storm just kept getting the better of the 66ers. That was, until tonight. The IE pitching staff dominated from start to finish and held LE to just four hits en route to a 3-1 run for its first of the series.

Just like they have all series, the Sixers jumped out to an early lead. Centerfielder Korbyn Dickerson led off the first with a walk and promptly stole second for his 11th swiped bag of the season. Two men later, Ricardo Cova singled his teammate in to give Inland an early lead. In all four games this year, Inland has scored first but failed to maintain the advantage.

Instead of folding though, this time IE doubled down. The third inning started with back-to-back-to-back base hits. Dickerson and Aiden Taurek smashed singles and Cova followed with a two-run double down the left field line. Cova finished the game with four hits, four stolen bases and three runs batted in.

Innings four, five and six went scoreless and the Inland lead remained at 3-0. In the seventh, Lake Elsinore finally got on the board. Qrey Lott began the frame with a hit by pitch and advanced to second on a balk from pitcher Gleiner Diaz. After Dyaln Grego popped out and Conner Westenburg struck out swinging, Ryan Wideman ripped an RBI single to plate the first and only score for the Storm.

Lake Elsinore went down quietly in the eighth and ninth innings when Inland faced just the minimum six batters needed to end the game. That gave the 66ers their first win of the series, snapped the Storm four-game win streak and tied up the season series between the two organizations at 5-5.

A moral victory for Lake Elsinore was from starting pitcher Kruz Schoolcraft. The lefty threw 3.2IP and struck out nine while walking just two. The 19 year old had more punch-outs tonight than he did in his entire month of April (four starts). It may not have been a win, but it was an extremely promising outing from the Padres' #2 prospect.

Lake Elsinore returns to action on Saturday to face Inland Empire for game five of the six-game set from Diamond Stadium. This is the second series of the year between the Storm and the 66ers with the IE winning the first 4-2. The Storm will turn to RHP Tyler Schmitt (2-3, 5.45 ERA) to face 66ers RHP Danny Macchiarola (0-5, 7.94 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. PT.







California League Stories from May 29, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.