Storm Survive 66ers, Walk off Inland Empire 7-6 to Start Series

Published on May 27, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Lake Elsinore Storm News Release







LAKE ELSINORE, CA - After Inland Empire began the scoring early, every Lake Elsinore rally was answered by more 66er runs. That was until the ninth, when the Storm would have the last laugh and sneak away with a 7-6 walkoff win to start the six-game set.

Inland Empire got on the board in the first thanks to a leadoff walk by Ricardo Cova. After a few putouts that advanced Cova to third, Storm starter Winyer Chourio delivered a wild pitch to allow IE to take a 1-0 lead. In the exact same fashion, the 66ers would add on another in the second. After a leadoff single from Dervy Ventura and walks from Estevan Moreno and Connor Dykstra, Chourio allowed a run on another wild pitch. Ventura would come in to score and double the Inland advantage.

Lake Elsinore would respond an inning later. In his second at bat, Ryan Wideman led off the third with a solo-shot into right field. A line drive that left the centerfielder's bat at 105mph and had just enough carry to leap over the wall and cut the 66er lead in half. In the fourth, the Storm would take the lead. After two quick strikeouts from Jorge Quintana and Qrey Lott, George Bilecki would walk, Conner Westenburg would reach on an infield single, and Wideman would add his third hit of the day back up the middle for an RBI knock to tie the game. One batter later, first baseman Kerrington Cross tapped a groundball to third which Moreno delivered an inaccurate throw to first. Cesar Quintas couldn't field it cleanly and let both Westenburg and Wideman come around to score. Just like that, it was 4-2 Lake Elsinore.

The lead was short lived for the Storm. Chourio's day finished at four innings after allowing just two runs and striking out five. That brought in right-hander Nick Falter who in 12 appearances this season had just a 1.52 earned run average. But Inland Empire saw him well. Aiden Tourek singled, Korbyn Dickerson doubled, and Quintas followed it up with another double to tie the game at four. After a single from Moreno advanced Quintas to third, Grant Jay tattooed a flyball to center which Wideman made an incredible catch to record the out. Despite the excitement of the play, Quintas scored from third on the sac fly to give the 66ers a 5-4 lead.

After a scoreless sixth, Lake Elsinore rallied in the seventh. Cross started the inning by reaching on another groundball to Moreno. Bradley Frye was hit by a pitch right after to put the first two men on for the Storm. In his first game in a Lake Elsinore uniform this season, Yimy Tovar ripped a single into center. Cross scored from second and tied the game back up at five.

But once again, IE halted the momentum in a hurry. With two outs and a runner on third, Taurek tapped a weak groundball to Quintana at short. After cleanly fielding, the shortstop's throw bounced ahead of Cross and the first baseman couldn't pick it out of the dirt. The error gave Inland a 6-5 lead with time running out for the Storm.

But Lake Elsinore wasn't done. In a similar inning to the seventh, Cross began the rally by reaching on an error to Ventura. After Frye popped out on a bunt attempt and Truitt Madonna flew out to center, Cross would advance on a balk. And then, Tovar would do it again. The second baseman slashed a single to right field to score the game's tying run. Just one batter later, Quintana would make up for his error and be the hero. The shortstop laced a groundball through the middle infield to score Tovar and win the game for the Storm 7-6. It's Lake Elsinore's second walk-off of the year.

Lake Elsinore returns to action on Wednesday to face Inland Empire for game two of the six-game set from Diamond Stadium. This is the second series of the year between the Storm and the 66ers with the IE winning the first 4-2. The Storm will turn to RHP Jesus Castro (0-1, 3.07 ERA) to face 66ers RHP Aiden Butler (1-3, 7.42 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. PT.







California League Stories from May 27, 2026

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