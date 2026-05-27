Ports Neutralize Quakes in Series Opener

Published on May 27, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Stockton, Calif. - The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (25-21) could not get anything going against the Stockton Ports (19-27) as the hosts found a way to snuff out all their momentum in a 4-3 defeat.

After two scoreless innings opened the contests, the Quakes broke through with two outs in the top of the third. Lucas Ramirez walked, and Kendrey Maduro singled, setting up runners on first and second base. Jonny McGill promptly cashed it in, sending a base hit to left field to bring Ramirez home and place Rancho Cucamonga ahead 1-0.

The next half-inning, though, the Ports fired back. A Max Durrington double and Gavin Turley two-run home run put Stockton in front 3-1, forcing the Quakes to play from behind.

Over the middle frames, the Quakes began to chip away. Ramirez laced an RBI single in the top of the fifth, cashing in a Hayden Alvarez walk and stolen base. On the mound, Talon Haley stepped up on the mound and held the Ports down. He capped off his start by tossing two shutout innings, retiring six of the seven batters he faced.

Rancho Cucamonga finished their comeback in the top of the seventh, knotting the score on one swing. Anyelo Marquez connected on a solo home run to right field, pulling level with the Ports at three apiece.

However, Stockton conjured an immediate response. Each of their first three batters reached base to open the bottom of the seventh, utilizing a Jared Sprague-Lott RBI single to push the Ports back into the lead.

From that point forward, Stockton's bullpen took control of the contest. Jackson Holmes twirled two scoreless innings to carry the Ports to the finish line, condemning Rancho Cucamonga to defeat.

The Quakes return to Banner Island Ballpark in game two of their six-game series against the Ports on Wednesday at 7:05 PM. RHP Ubaldo Soto takes the ball for Rancho Cucamonga opposite LHP Jackson Phipps for Stockton. Action resumes at Morongo Field on June 2nd as the Quakes host the Visalia Rawhide at 6:30 PM on Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday.







California League Stories from May 27, 2026

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