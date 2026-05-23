Timely Hitting Tees Quakes up for Victory

Published on May 22, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. - The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (24-19) found ways to quell all the momentum the Fresno Grizzlies (24-19) could conjure on Friday night at Morongo Field, propelling them to a 12-7 win.

The Quakes had to overcome early adversity as the Grizzlies pounced for three runs to open the scoring in the top of the second. However, Rancho Cucamonga responded immediately by posting a six-run bottom half of the frame. A Luis Mendez two-run error, Anyelo Marquez double, Kevyn Castillo two-run single, and Ethan Cole balk helped Rancho Cucamonga to the crooked number, turning a three-run deficit into a three-run advantage.

A Slate Alford fielder's choice cashed in a Gabriel Davalillo leadoff double to tack on another tally in the bottom of the third, stretching the Quakes' advantage to four. However, the Grizzlies canceled it out in their next turn at bat. A Jesus Freitez double pulled Fresno back within three runs at 7-4.

It did not take long for the Quakes to fight back as they used a Grizzlies pitching mistake to pad their lead back up to four. Ryland Zaborowski singled, Davalillo walked, and Alford was hit by a pitch to load the bases before Fresno reliever Easton Marks uncorked a wild pitch to bring Zaborowski home, helping Rancho Cucamonga double up the visitors 8-4.

Heading into the top of the sixth, the Grizzlies delivered a massive blow in their comeback bid. Following a Carlos Renzullo walk, Clayton Gray legged out a two-run inside-the-park home run, halving Rancho Cucamonga's cushion to 8-6.

Nevertheless, after being handed their latest test, the Quakes answered with aplomb. Castillo and Jonny McGill walked while Kendrey Maduro singled to load the bases, and on a Davalillo line drive to left field, a misplay allowed all three runners to cross home plate. A wild pitch moved Davalillo to third base before Quintero walked, placing runners on the corners. Quintero promptly stole second base, and a throwing error on the play allowed Davalillo to waltz home, boosting Rancho Cucamonga ahead 12-6.

Fresno fought back in the top of the seventh, manufacturing a run on a fielder's choice. But at that point, the Quakes' bullpen buckled down. Yokelvin Reyes stranded two Grizzlies on base to finish the inning, and Jaren Warwick proceeded to fan four batters over the final two frames to close the Grizzlies out, locking down Rancho Cucamonga's second straight victory.

The Quakes return to action in search of a series victory over the Grizzlies on Saturday at 6:30 PM. RHP Trey Gregory-Alford starts for Rancho Cucamonga versus RHP Austin Newton for Fresno. As part of the K-Pop Night festivities at Morongo Field, fans can enjoy high-energy hits and nonstop fun throughout the contest, and there will also be a spectacular postgame fireworks display.







California League Stories from May 22, 2026

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