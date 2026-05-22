Rawhide Stricken by Storm's Bats

Published on May 22, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







Visalia, CA - The Visalia Rawhide (16-26) fell to the Lake Elsinore Storm (24-18) 9-3 on Thursday night at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Visalia's three game win streak and five straight wins at Valley Strong Ballpark ended but the Rawhide still lead the week's series two games to one.

The Storm totaled 16 hits and scored all nine runs in the first four innings.

Lake Elsinore opened the scoring with three singles to score two runs in the first inning. Visalia cut the lead in half in the second inning. Jakey Josepha doubled to left and would eventually score on a bases-loaded walk to Kyle Sinzza.

The Storm answered with a two run home run in the third inning and plated five runs in the fourth inning headlined by a three run blast.

Visalia added two runs in the fourth. Enyervert Perez led off with a walk and Ivan Luciano ripped a double down the left field line.

A Pedro Catuy RBI groundout scored Perez. Luciano then scored on a Pedro Blacno RBI groundout. Neither team scored the rest of the evening.

Alexis Liebano provided strong relief with 2.1 innings allowing just two hits and recording a strikeout. Daniel Nunez added 2.1 scoreless frames of work with two strikeouts.

Visalia and Lake Elsinore continue the series on Friday at Valley Strong Ballpark. The Rawhide will host Frontline Worker Appreciation Night with all frontline workers with a valid ID receiving up to four free tickets when visiting the Rawhide Ticket Office presented by Kaweah Health. The free tickets are courtesy of Congressman Vince Fong as part of America's 250th Birthday Celebration at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Plus the first 350 fans 21 and older will receive a Rawhide USA Soccer-inspired replica jersey courtesy of 1852 Brew Co. The evening concludes with a postgame fireworks show.

The game is also a Four Pack Friday courtesy of Valley Pacific Petroleum Service and Chevron. Fans can pick up a four pack voucher at participating Chevron locations or show their Chevron Gas Card at the ballpark to receive four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for only $50.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM with gates open for season ticket holders at 5:15 PM and the general public at 5:30 PM.

All Rawhide tickets are available through the team's website and at the stadium box office presented by Kaweah Health starting at 10 AM on weekday gamedays.







California League Stories from May 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.