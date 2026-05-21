Fell Pilots Visalia Past Lake Elsinore

Published on May 21, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







Visalia, CA - Mervin Fell tossed 5.1 innings of one-run ball and the Visalia Rawhide (16-25) defeated the Lake Elsinore Storm (23-18) 6-3 on Wednesday night at Valley Strong Ballpark.

The Rawhide have won the first two games of the series and five straight at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Fell earned his first win of the season allowing just three hits and one run across 5.1 innings with seven strikeouts. He retired the final 10 batters he faced before exiting in the sixth inning.

Lake Elsinore scratched across a run in the third but Visalia scored four in the fifth inning to take a lead they never relinquished

Kayson Cunningham led off the fifth with an infield single and Carlos Virahonda followed with a base hit to left to put two runners on base. Cunningham then scored the tying run on a wild pitch.

Later in the frame with the bases loaded Ivan Luciano was hit by a pitch to score Virahonda as the go-ahead run. Enyervert Perez worked a bases loaded walk to plate another run and a Eliesbert Alejos sacrifice fly added the fourth run of the frame.

Visalia added two runs in the seventh inning. Perez led off with a double and scored on a Lake Elsinore infield error. Jakey Josepha drove in Visalia's sixth run of the day on an RBI single.

The Rawhide's bullpen cobbled together the final innings to secure a win. Walvin Mena recorded two outs, Simon Gregersen made his D-backs organization debut with a perfect seventh inning and Jairon Digon added another two outs.

Grayson Hitt then earned his second save of the season with 1.1 scoreless frames and three strikeouts.

Perez finished with three hits, all doubles, to lead Visalia's offense. Cunningham finished with a two hit and two run day while Virahonda added a two hit performance.

Cunningham extended his hit and run streak to 12 games while JD Dix doubled to reach base for a 12th straight game.

Visalia and Lake Elsinore continue the series on Thursday. The ballgame kicks off America's 250th Celebration Weekend at Valley Strong Ballpark with free ticket giveaways courtesy of Congressman Vince Fong.

Educator Appreciation Night is on Thursday with any school staff member who shows their ID at the Rawhide Ticket Office presented by Kaweah Health receiving up to four free tickets.

Plus any fan who wears red, white and blue receives a free ticket to the 4Creeks Pasture by visiting the Rawhide Ticket Office presented by Kaweah Health as the week's patriotic Party Works dress-up theme.

The ballgame is also a Thirsty Thursday thanks to Coors Light and Pacifico. Fans 21 and older can purchase $8 canned beers and $6 signature shooters.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM with gates open for season ticket holders at 5:15 PM and the general public at 5:30 PM.

All Rawhide tickets are available through the team's website and at the stadium box office presented by Kaweah Health starting at 10 AM on weekdays.







California League Stories from May 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.