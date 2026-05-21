Double Play Trouble Leads to 7-6 Loss in San Jose

Published on May 21, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - Big rallies evaded the Ports on Wednesday night against the Giants, leading to a 7-6 loss for Stockton.

The Ports grounded into three double plays on the night, twice to thwart bigger rallies and once to end a threat all together. The first twin killing happened in the first inning with the bases full of Ports when Gavin Turley produced a run on a ground ball double play to short that scored Max Durrington in his return to the leadoff spot for a 1-0 lead.

A solo home run to start the bottom of the second for Hayden Jatczak followed by a double and a single off starter Jackson Phipps put San Jose out in front 2-1. But the big knock of the game for Stockton came in the top of the third, as Turley didn't ground out with two aboard this time, instead belting a three-run shot (1) out to deep left to put the Ports up 4-2.

The Giants got two runs back in the bottom of the fourth to tie the game at 4-4 on an RBI single from Isaiah Barkett and a sac fly from Jhonny Level. A double play ball off the bat of Cesar Gonzalez with runners at the corners put the Ports back on top at 5-4 in the sixth when Logan Sauve came in to score. San Jose would answer in the bottom of the inning though on another RBI single from Barkett for a 5-5 game.

The home team took the lead in the bottom of the seventh, getting a run off new lefty Jackson Nove and they scored another in the bottom of the eighth when Kade Brown allowed his first run as a pro via a solo shot from Broedy Poppell for a 7-5 Giants lead.

Stockton would threaten in the ninth, again loading the bases with no one out, but again coming up short of a big hit. A fielder's choice groundout off the bat of Bryan Andrade produced a run to cut it to 7-6, but two more groundouts to the left side ended the ballgame and gave the Giants a 2-0 lead in the six-game series.

UP NEXT: Game three is scheduled for a 6:00 PM first pitch, with RHP Argenis Cayama (2-0, 5.79) starting for San Jose, while two-way sensation RHP Shotaro Morii (0-0, 0.00) will function as the opener for Stockton.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2026 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1400 or email at info@stocktonports.com.







California League Stories from May 21, 2026

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