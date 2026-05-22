Ports Make Late Push But Fall in San Jose

Published on May 22, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The Ports made things interesting late in San Jose, refusing to go quietly into the night before eventually falling 9-7 to the Giants on Thursday night. The Ports trailed 9-2 in the ninth and cut it to a two-run game before the Giants escaped with the win.

Stockton fell behind early in Shotaro Morii's second start with the Ports, as he allowed two singles and a double in the first inning that put the Giants in front 2-0. San Jose scored a run in each of the first five innings on their way to building up a 7-0 lead.

After scoring a pair against Morii, the Giants got five more runs off Sam Stuhr in 4.2 innings, though the former fifth-round pick had been one of the Stockton's best pitchers this season. Stuhr would allow three home runs in a game for the first time in his pro career, one by Jhonny Level, one for Hayden Jatczak, and one by Jeremiah Jenkins to put San Jose up by seven.

The Ports were no hit by Giants starting pitcher Argenis Cayama for five innings, just working two walks while striking out five times. Stockton would get on the board in the in the seventh when Cesar Gonzalez lofted a double off the wall to score Breyson Guedez and Jared Sprague-Lott to cut the deficit to 7-2 in the seventh.

Level hit his second home run of the game in the bottom of the seventh with a two-run shot that put San Jose up 9-2. It seemed academic at the time, but those ended up being two major insurance runs for the Giants - and the difference in the game.

After one-out double by Sprague-Lott and a hustle single for Edgar Montero, Michael Brooks blasted his first home run as a professional out to left to cut the lead to 9-5. A Bobby Blandford single was followed by a 430-foot moonshot from Daniel Bucciero (4) off the new $20 million dollar facility beyond the fence in left to cut it to a 9-7 game.

San Jose went to the bullpen, and the first pitch was dropped by the third baseman to allow Owen Carapellotti to reach base. The very next pitch however was popped up off the bat of Gavin Turley to close out the game as the Ports dropped their sixth-straight decision.

UP NEXT: Game four will start at 7:00 PM, with LHP Braydon Risley (3-1, 2.60) starting for San Jose versus RHP Cole Miller (1-3, 6.75) for Stockton. Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2026 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1400 or email at info@stocktonports.com.







California League Stories from May 22, 2026

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