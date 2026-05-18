Clarke Homers, Blandford Plates Five in 16-12 Series Finale Loss
Published on May 18, 2026 under California League (CalL)
Stockton Ports News Release
STOCKTON, Calif. - The Cheladas (16-23) came up short in Sunday's series final shootout 16-12 to Inland Empire. The 66ers (19-19) leave Stockton with a 5-1 series victory for the week.
Stockton got the early lead in the first with a Shotaro Morii triple (1) that scored Denzel Clarke for the game's first run. Then Bobby Blandford's double (5) scored an additional two for an early 3-0 lead.
Inland Empire rallied out front in the third, a 3-RBI double from Aiden Taurek tied it at 3-3. Estevan Moreno and Connor Dykstra added RBI hits to make it 6-3 still in the third.
Blandford drove home two more on a single to right-center field and cut the lead down to 6-5. Cesar Quintas traded solo home runs with Stockton's Clarke (1) making it 9-6 after four. Blandford hit a no-doubter (6) of his own for an 11-7 66er lead in the fifth.
Stockton was pushing the envelope and added four in the bottom of the sixth with an RBI from Breyson Guedez on a groundout, Daniel Bucciero on a double, and Blandford on another single making it a 14-11 game. However, Estevan Moreno delivered another dagger with a two-run home run to make it 16-11, and put it out of reach for the Cheladas. Logan Sauve got one more with an RBI single to make it 16-12, the afternoon's final score.
INSIDE THE NUMBERS: Bobby Blandford's 5-RBI game was the first since Ali Camarillo achieved the feat on April 23 of this season.
Denzel Clarke went 3 for 3 with a solo home run on day two of his rehab assignment with Stockton.
Shotaro Morii picked up his first single-A hit on his RBI triple in the first.
Kade Brown was the lone bright spot for the Cheladas' pitching staff with two scoreless innings.
UP NEXT: The Ports travel to San Jose for game one of the series. Tuesday's game is scheduled for an 11:00 AM first pitch.
Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2026 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1400 or email at info@stocktonports.com.
California League Stories from May 18, 2026
- SJ Giants Series Preview May 19-24 vs. Stockton - San Jose Giants
- O'Dowd Rakes in California League Player of the Week - Fresno Grizzlies
- Clarke Homers, Blandford Plates Five in 16-12 Series Finale Loss - Stockton Ports
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.