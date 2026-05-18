O'Dowd Rakes in California League Player of the Week

Published on May 18, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







FRESNO, Calif. - Fresno Grizzlies slugger Jack O'Dowd was named the California League Player of the Week on Monday after a dominant series against the Visalia Rawhide at Chukchansi Park.

O'Dowd slashed .450/.476/.850 across five games during the series, going 9-for-20 with two home runs, two doubles, six RBI and five runs scored as Fresno won four of six games in the Highway 99 rivalry.

The week was highlighted by O'Dowd's go-ahead two-run homer Wednesday night and a grand slam Sunday afternoon as part of a four-RBI performance.

The Rockies prospect enters the week riding a six-game hitting streak while recording hits in 12 of his last 13 games played. During that stretch, O'Dowd has collected six multi-hit performances and continued to emerge as one of the most productive bats in the California League while appearing in three different positions in the lineup.

After beginning the season 0-for-6 through his first two games, O'Dowd has exploded offensively, raising his season slash line to .342/.385/.709 with a 1.094 OPS through 21 games.

The hot stretch has included seven home runs, six doubles, 23 RBI and 17 runs scored in just 79 at-bats while splitting time between catcher, first base and designated hitter.

O'Dowd has been especially dangerous in May, batting .400 with a 1.125 OPS across 10 games this month. He has collected 16 hits in 40 at-bats with five doubles, two home runs and 14 RBI during that span.

Against Visalia this past week, O'Dowd reached base in all five appearances while helping Fresno reclaim sole possession of first place in the California League North.







California League Stories from May 18, 2026

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