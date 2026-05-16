Brito Strikes Back, Grizzlies Walk-off Visalia in 10 on Star Wars Night

Published on May 15, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







FRESNO, CA - Roldy Brito struck back with a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth and the Fresno Grizzlies sky-walked off the Visalia Rawhide 6-5 in 10 innings Friday night at Chukchansi Park in front of 10,813 fans on Star Wars Night.

Fresno trailed 5-3 entering the bottom of the ninth before Brito delivered the biggest swing of the night, launching a game-tying two-run homer to left-center off Alexis Liebano.

The blast, Brito's fifth homer of the season, scored Cameron Nelson and erased Visalia's late lead.

The Grizzlies completed the comeback an inning later after placing runner Jack O'Dowd at second to begin the 10th.

Carlos Renzullo dropped a bunt single to put runners at the corners before Jeremy Ciriaco chopped a tough ball to first where first baseman Enyervert Perez hestitated before trying to flip to a covering second basemen but the ball got away, allowing O'Dowd to score the winning run.

Fresno improved to 22-15 while Visalia dropped to 13-24.

The Grizzlies jumped on the Rawhide immediately in the first inning. Nelson singled to open the frame before Brito, Ethan Holliday and Tanner Thach loaded the bases.

Thach lined an RBI single to right before Derek Bernard worked a bases-loaded walk and O'Dowd added a sacrifice fly to push Fresno ahead 3-0 before Visalia could record three outs.

Visalia chipped away in the fourth inning. Jakey Josepha walked and eventually scored on a stolen-base sequence that included a throwing error by O'Dowd. Abdias De La Cruz later added a sacrifice fly to trim the Fresno lead to 3-2.

Grizzlies starter Angel Jimenez settled in after the fourth and finished six innings, the deepest start of the year for a Fresno starter, allowing two runs on three hits while striking out six.

Jimenez lowered his ERA to 2.89 and continued his strong month by retiring eight of the final nine hitters he faced.

The Rawhide finally broke through against the Fresno bullpen in the eighth. Singles from Eliesbert Alejos and Josepha set the stage before Carlos Virahonda lined a two-run single into left field to give Visalia a 5-3 advantage.

But Fresno answered late again.

Nelson drew a one-out walk in the ninth and advanced to second on a wild pitch before Brito hammered the equalizer into the left-center field seats.

Brito finished 3-for-5 with two RBI and two runs scored, continuing his torrid series against the Rawhide.

Thach added three hits for Fresno while Bernard, O'Dowd and Renzullo each contributed multi-hit efforts. Nelson reached base three times and scored twice atop the lineup.

Clausen earned the win after a dominant 10th inning. The right-hander struck out all three hitters he faced, stranding the placed runner at second and lowering his ERA to 1.06.

The Grizzlies and Rawhide continue the six-game Highway 99 Rivalry series Saturday night at Chukchansi Park for Christian Fellowship night presented by Van G Logistics and Fresno Pacific University with a postgame Drone Show. The first 1,500 fans will receive a Growlifornia Jersey.

Ethan Cole will take the ball for Fresno with first pitch scheduled for 6:50pm.







California League Stories from May 15, 2026

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