Visalia's Early Lead Erased by Grizzlies

Published on May 15, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







Fresno, CA - Abdias De La Cruz hit a first inning home run but the Visalia Rawhide (13-23) lost to the Fresno Grizzlies (21-15) 10-3 on Thursday night at Chukchansi Park.

De La Cruz hit his first home run of the season in the first inning but Visalia was held to just one more hit the rest of the evening.

The Grizzlies tied the game with a two out RBI single in the second inning and added two runs to take the lead in the third courtesy of a walk and three hits.

Visalia tallied a run in the fourth inning. Jose Mejia led off the inning with a walk, stole second and Ivan Luciano hit an RBI double off the wall in right.

Fresno scored a run in the fifth and Visalia answered with another run in the sixth frame thanks to three walks and a run scoring fielders' choice.

The Grizzlies then pulled away with another run in the sixth, a three run seventh inning and two more runs in the eighth.

Fresno takes a two games to one lead in this week's series.

The Battle for the 99 Rivalry Series between Visalia and Fresno continues on Friday at Chukchansi Park in Downtown Fresno with a 7:05 PM first pitch.

Fans can listen to all Rawhide games this week in Fresno for free on the Rawhide Broadcast Network via the Rawhide's website.

Visalia returns home to Valley Strong Ballpark to face the Lake Elsinore Storm for a six game set starting on Tuesday, May 19th.

All Rawhide tickets are available through the team's website and at the stadium box office presented by Kaweah Health from 10 AM to 4 PM on weekdays.







California League Stories from May 15, 2026

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