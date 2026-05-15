Seven Runs in Five Innings Propels Quakes to Three-Run Win over Storm

Published on May 15, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Lake Elsinore Storm News Release







LAKE ELSINORE, CA - After jumping out to a quick two run lead after the first, Lake Elsinore surrendered seven over the next four innings to give Rancho Cucamonga its first win of the series and move the Quakes to just one game back of the Storm for first place in the South Division.

LE pounced on Rancho early thanks to a walk by Luke Cantwell and an RBI bloop single from Truitt Madonna. After the catcher batted Cantwell home, Kerrington Cross did the same for him with an RBI double off the Ad Monster in right field. It was the third baseman's seventh extra base hit of the season and extended the Storm advantage to two after the first inning.

It wouldn't stay that way for long however. The Quakes would get one back just a half inning later thanks to Lucas Ramirez who doubled down the right field line. Gabriel Davalillo immediately followed that up with an RBI single just four pitches later. The Storm lead was cut in half after two innings.

That wouldn't be the only damage Ramirez would have in this one. With one out in the third, Hayden Alvarez netted his first hit of the day with a single to center. After Kevyn Castillo flew out, Kendrey Maduro was hit by a pitch to put two runners on with two away in the inning. Then, Ramirez hit the highlight of the game with a monstrous three-run shot over the Monster to flip the score upside down and provide the Quakes with a 4-2 lead.

After a scoreless home half of the third, the top of the fourth was more of the same for Rancho. With two outs and just one runner on, Alvarez knocked his second hit of the day for an RBI double into left to add to the Quakes total. The inning wouldn't end there. Castillo rocketed a triple to right to score Alvarez and extend the Rancho lead to the largest it would be of the night at 6-2.

Lake Elsinore would get two runs back in the home half thanks to a two-out RBI single from Ryan Wideman and Luke Cantwell reaching on an error by Anyelo Marquez at second base. The rally would be short lived when in the fifth, the Quakes added on one more on a solo home run from Jonny McGill that left the park in a hurry. The designated hitter drilled the pitch over the right field wall at 110 miles per hour off the bat. That brought the score to 7-4 where it would stay for the rest of the night.

Storm starter Bryan Balzer allowed all seven runs in 4.2IP while striking out four. It may not have been his best day, but the trio of Brandon Langley, Daichi Moriki, and Sean Barnett held the Quakes scoreless through the final 4.1IP. Lake Elsinore batted just 2-14 with runners in scoring position.

Lake Elsinore returns to action on Friday to face Rancho Cucamonga for game four of the six-game set from Diamond Stadium. This is the second series of the year between the Storm and the Quakes with the two teams splitting the first six games. The Storm will turn to LHP Kruz Schoolcraft (0-1, 9.82 ERA) to face Quakes RHP Grayson Rodriguez (0-0, 2.79 ERA).First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. PT.







California League Stories from May 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.