Storm Complete Sweep, Win 5-2 over Rawhide for Sixth Straight Win

Published on April 26, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Lake Elsinore Storm News Release







LAKE ELSINORE, CA - After back to back electrifying comeback wins on Friday and Saturday, Lake Elsinore didn't let up one bit. The Storm answered the call for Sunday's 5-2 win over the Rawhide to complete the full six-game sweep over Visalia. It's Lake Elsinore's first series sweep in nearly two years.

Action started early in the second inning when Rawhide left fielder Pedro Catuy drilled a solo home run to open the scoring. That Rawhide lead was short lived however, when Jorge Quintana responded with a home run of his own to knot the game at one in the home half of the inning. It was Quintana's first home run of the season seventh of the Padres' #5 prospect's minor league career.

Lake Elsinore scored another three in the third thanks to a leadoff walk from Yoiber Ocopio, an RBI double from Qrey Lott for his first ever extra-base hit and RBI in his career, as well as a triple from Bradley Frye and sacrifice bunt from Jose Verdugo immediately after. The Storm took a commanding 4-1 lead and seemingly coasted until the eighth.

In the top of the inning, Pedro Blanco laced a leadoff double to center. After advancing to third on a groundout, Blanco came around to score on a wild pitch. Visalia cut the deficit to two, but Lake Elsinore would respond quickly. In the following half inning, Ryan Wideman led it off with a broken-bat single and showed off his wheels by stealing second and third base. With the leadoff man now just 90 feet away, Frye did his job and put one in the air to center for the sacrifice fly. Right-handed reliever Vicarte Domingo came in for the ninth to close it out and the Storm added on to their win streak with a 5-2 victory over the Rawhide.

Pitching was great for Lake Elsinore. RHP Carlos Medina shoved four innings of one-run ball. Javier Chacon picked up the win after coming in first in relief and delivering two shutout innings. Daichi Moriki had the seventh and executed a pair of strikeouts. Sean Barnett gave up one run on one hit in the eighth but pitched to contact to limit the damage, and then gave way to Domingo who faced the minimum.

Lake Elsinore returns to action on Tuesday as it hits the road to face Ontario for game one of the six-game set from ONT Field. The Storm and Tower Buzzers first met on opening weekend with Ontario taking two of three from Lake Elsinore. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. PT.







California League Stories from April 26, 2026

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