Blake Snell Pitching at ONT Field this Tuesday

Published on April 26, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Ontario Tower Buzzers News Release







ONTARIO, Calif. - Blake Snell will start for the Ontario Tower Buzzers on April 28 at ONT Field in his second rehab appearance for the club, the team announced on Sunday.

The Dodgers' Left Hander will start for the Tower Buzzers in their game against the Lake Elsinore Storm at ONT Field on Tuesday. Tickets for the game are still available at Towerbuzzers.com.

The 2025 World Series champion will be making his second rehab appearance for the team after throwing 32 pitches (21 strikes) across one-plus innings against the San Jose Giants on Wednesday.

Hospitality Packages including Dugout Suites are still available for Tuesday

Experience the best that ONT Field has to offer with hospitality experiences still available for Tuesday's game including dugout suites.

Dugout suites next to the Tower Buzzers home dugout are available for purchase ahead of Tuesday's game that will feature Dodgers' World Series starting pitcher Blake Snell.

Hospitality spaces give you a premium experience with food and beverage in one of the finest stadiums in Minor League Baseball. Flight Cabin experiences are also available.

In addition, contact us for an exclusive meet and greet suite opportunity with Shawn Green.

Meet Shawn Green at ONT Field on Tuesday

Los Angeles Dodgers legend Shawn Green will be featured at Legendary Tuesday presented by Legends' Attic.

Tower Buzzers fans interested in meeting Shawn Green can do so for just $79 dollars during Tuesday's game against Lake Elsinore Storm.

Those that have already purchased game tickets for the contest can contact us at 909) 657-9800 to get this package added to your plan.







California League Stories from April 26, 2026

Blake Snell Pitching at ONT Field this Tuesday - Ontario Tower Buzzers

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