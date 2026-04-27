Dettmer Dominates as Ports Earn Series Split

Published on April 26, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - The Ports (10-11) pitching put on a brilliant performance on Sunday afternoon to earn a split with Inland Empire (8-12) with a 3-1 victory on getaway day.

Nathan Dettmer was dominant on his 24th birthday, throwing six shutout innings and allowing just three hits and no walks with three strikeouts. Two of the three hits against him were softly hit infield singles to go along with a double in the fourth he would leave stranded.

Stockton's office delivered in the third inning when Carlos Pacheco used his speed to leg out an infield single and steal second. Ali Camarillo came through with a singled to left that got the Ports out to a 1-0 lead. They would score again in the seventh when it was Daniel Bucciero's turn to leg out a ground ball to third, and he would come in to score when Logan Sauve singled up the middle to put the Ports up 2-0.

The Ports got some insurance in the eighth when Camarillo led off the inning with a double, advanced to third on a groundout, and came in to score on a wild pitch for a 3-0 Stockton advantage.

After Dettmer's six shutout frames, Bryan Restituyo put up zeros over an inning and a third. Jay Dill allowed a solo homer in the ninth after he finished off the eighth, and it was just the second earned run he's allowed all season. Dill struck out two of the next three batters, however, to earn his first save of the year.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS: Camarillo extended his hit streak to nine games which is the second-longest active streak in the league, and extended his extra-base hit streak to seven games, which is tops in the Cal League. Daniel Bucciero's on-base streak is now up to 15 games, and he has scored a run in seven-straight contests, which is tops in the league for active streaks.

UP NEXT: The Ports return home to Stockton to start a six-game series against the Fresno Grizzlies on Tuesday, April 28 at 7:05 PM. Stockton starts the series with buy-one-get-one free tickets for Tuesday's contest.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2026 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1400 or email at info@stocktonports.com.







California League Stories from April 26, 2026

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