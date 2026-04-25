Solo Shots for 66ers Enough to Top Ports in Game Four

Published on April 24, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - Three solo home runs and some great pitching for the 66ers (7-11) led to them defeating the Ports (9-10) by a score of 3-2 on Friday night to tie the series up at two games apiece.

Stockton got on the board first after singles by Max Durrington and Breyson Guedez started the ballgame. Bryan Andrade grounded into a double play, but Daniel Bucciero made sure the Ports got a run out of that rally with a base hit to left that gave Stockton an early 1-0 lead.

The first of three long balls for Inland Empire against Stockton starter Cole Miller came on a full count to lead off the bottom of the second when Cesar Quintas launched 406-foot homer to left center to tie the game at 1-1. Ryan Picollo hit the first pitch of the bottom of the third to almost the exact same spot as Quintas, as he turned on a fast ball left up and in by Miller for a 2-1 Inland Empire lead. The third solo shot was also on the first pitch of an at bat, this time by catcher Grant Jay to straight-away center, and it would end up the difference in the game as the 66ers went up 3-1.

The Ports were never able to put more than one runner on in an inning for the rest of the contest. They were held to just four more hits, including two doubles and a triple, getting a run in the ninth on a Camarillo sac fly after Bucciero's second triple of the season to cut it to 3-2, but were unable to get any closer.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS: Bucciero's three-hit game was his second of the season, and he extended his on-base streak to 13 games. Camarillo now has a seven-game hit streak, a five-game extra base hit streak, and has driven in a run in five-straight games.

UP NEXT: Game five is again set for a 6:35 PM first pitch, with Inland Empire's RHP Danny Macchiarola (0-3, 8.71) going up against RHP Donny Troconis (0-0, 4.76) for Stockton.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2026 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1400.







California League Stories from April 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.