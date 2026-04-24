Offense Erupts for Dominant Win over 66ers

Published on April 24, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - An offensive onslaught from the Ports powered them to an 11-2 win over Inland Empire on Thursday night, banging out a season-high 11 runs and 17 hits to move to .500 at 9-9.

Ali Camarillo set a season-high with four hits and five RBIs to go along with a sac fly to lead the Ports. New catcher Logan Sauve notched his first three-hit game as a pro, and Max Durrington put together a three-hit night as well with two singles and a triple.

Sam Stuhr collected the win with another five-inning start of just one run allowed on three hits and one walk with four punchouts. Corey Braun earned his first professional save with four innings of one-run ball as well with no walks and three strikeouts. Stuhr allowed a leadoff triple to the first batter he faced on the night, and he came in on a sac fly where new shortstop Edgar Montero mad a fantastic over-the-shoulder grab. That's all Stuhr would allow, and Braun allowed just a solo homer in the ninth to the powerful Korbyn Dickerson.

Stockton tied the game in the top of the second when Camarillo drove in Sauve with a single into left to make it a 1-1 game. The Ports tilted the game in their favor with a four-run fourth, as Camarillo's RBI single to center gave Stockton the lead at 2-1. Bryan Andrade tripled (3) into right center to score two more and Breyson Guedez singled to left to cap off the four-run frame and put the Ports up 5-1.

They got two more in the fifth on a two-RBI double (4) from Camarillo and another run in the seventh when a Camarillo sac fly to right scored Durrington and made it 8-1. A wild pitch scored another run in the eighth before a two-RBI single for Sauve extended the Stockton lead to 11-1.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS: The 17 hits for the Ports are a season high this year and matched their season high for last season. Stockton went 7 for 21 with runners in scoring position on the night. Camarillo had five hits almost to the day last year, when he went five for six with four RBIs against Mariners' affiliate Modesto on April 22, 2025.

UP NEXT: Game four is set for a 6:35 PM first pitch with LHP Mason Peters (0-0, 3.00) starting for Inland Empire vs. RHP Cole Miller (1-1, 4.38) for Stockton.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2026 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1400 or email at info@stocktonports.com.







California League Stories from April 24, 2026

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