Fresno Finds Power Stroke to Push Quakes Aside

Published on April 24, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Fresno, Calif. - The Fresno Grizzlies (12-7) turned to the long ball on Friday night, slugging three en route to a 10-3 win over the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (10-9) at Chukchansi Park.

The Quakes ignited their offense in the top of the second inning as the middle of their order opened the scoring. Slate Alford ripped a double to right-center field, and Anyelo Marquez singled him home one batter later, giving Rancho Cucamonga a 1-0 lead.

However, the early momentum did not last long. The Grizzlies launched a two-run home run in the bottom of the frame, turning their one-run deficit into a one-run advantage.

Two innings later, Fresno's lineup caught fire. A three-spot extended their edge to 5-1, forcing the Quakes to play from behind.

Alford came up with a big swing in the top of the sixth, slashing the Quakes' deficit in half. Following a Lucas Ramirez double, the first baseman slugged a two-run opposite-field home run over the right-center field wall. His first long ball of the season pulled Rancho Cucamonga within two at 5-3.

Nevertheless, the Quakes could not get any closer. Fresno erupted for five runs in the bottom of the seventh, officially putting the game out of reach for Rancho Cucamonga to mount a comeback.

The Quakes are back in action on Saturday at 6:50 PM for game five of six against the Grizzles. RHP Trey Gregory-Alford toes the slab for Rancho Cucamonga versus LHP Brady Parker for Fresno. Baseball returns to Morongo Field on Tuesday, April 28th, as the Quakes take on the Inland Empire 66ers to open a 12-game homestand.







California League Stories from April 24, 2026

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