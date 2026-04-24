Lineup Leaves Nothing to Chance, Quakes Claw Through Grizzlies

Published on April 24, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Fresno, Calif. - The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (10-8) kept their offense going all game long at Chukchansi Park as they rolled past the Fresno Grizzlies 9-2 on Thursday night.

It did not take long for the Quakes to open the scoring, and they needed just one swing to do so in the top of the second inning. Anyelo Marquez cracked a two-run home run, his third of the season, putting Rancho Cucamonga ahead 2-0.

Fresno cut the lead in half in the bottom of the second and immediately threatened to tie the score, placing runners on the corners with one out. However, Rancho Cucamonga starter Alton Davis rose to the occasion, coaxing a double play to keep the early lead intact.

The very next inning, the Quakes turned to small ball to supplement their early lead. Kendrey Maduro and Gabriel Davalillo supplied RBI singles, the latter for a pair of runs, upping their advantage to four.

The cushion proved more than enough for Davis as he continued to carve up the Grizzlies lineup. In his four-inning start, he permitted just one run on five hits, striking out five hitters in the process.

The Quakes kept their bats hot in the middle innings to the tune of another two-run rally in the top of the fifth. A Marquez groundout and Slate Alford single pushed the Rancho Cucamonga advantage to six.

The Grizzlies pulled another run back in the bottom of the frame, but the Quakes quickly canceled it out in the top of the seventh. Lucas Ramirez ripped an RBI triple to chase Maduro home from first base, and Davalillo plated him one pitch later on a sacrifice fly to close out the scoring.

In the meantime, Francis Texido grounded the Fresno offense in relief. He closed out the contest by tossing four scoreless innings, locking down the win in dominant fashion.

The Quakes head back to Chukchansi Park for a 7:05 PM contest against the Grizzlies on Friday. RHP Dylan Jordan gets the ball for Rancho Cucamonga, while Fresno has yet to name a starting pitcher. They return to Morongo Field on Tuesday, April 28th, to welcome the Inland Empire 66ers to town in game one of a 12-game homestand.







California League Stories from April 24, 2026

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