Quakes Sweep Doubleheader, Clinch Series Win in Fresno

Published on April 27, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Fresno, Calif. - The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (12-9) stayed one step ahead of the Fresno Grizzlies (12-9) for all 14 innings on Sunday afternoon as they grabbed 7-2 and 6-0 victories to sweep their doubleheader and secure a series win at Chukchansi Park.

After game one was suspended on Saturday evening due to rain, it resumed with the Quakes leading 6-1 thanks to their six-run second inning the night before. And almost immediately, the Grizzlies turned to the long ball to pull a run back. A solo home run in the bottom of the fourth inning lowered their deficit to four.

However, that was the damage Derek Clark would allow. Coming out of the bullpen for the first time in his professional career, he twirled 6.1 frames of one-run ball, scattering four hits while striking out five batters en route to a winning decision.

Anyelo Marquez made sure to provide a big swing for good measure in the top of the ninth. The Rancho Cucamonga second baseman smacked a solo home run to right field, supplying the exclamation point to their first win of the day.

Right away in game two, the Quakes' offense built off the momentum of the earlier result. Kevyn Castillo drew a walk and promptly stole a base in the top of the first. Two hitters later, Lucas Ramirez singled him home, giving Rancho Cucamonga an early lead in the seven-inning contest.

One frame later, the Quakes got right back to work at the plate and pieced together a two-run rally. Jonathan Linares drew a walk, and Marquez drove him in all the way from first on a double to the center field wall. He immediately stole third, drawing an error that completed his trip around the bases, moving Rancho Cucamonga in front 3-0.

That proved more than enough run support for Yokelvin Reyes to protect. In his first Single-A start, the Quakes left-hander carved the Grizzlies up over his three innings of work. He permitted just one hit and one walk, striking out three batters in the process.

Jakob Guardado took over in the bottom of the fourth and picked up right where Reyes left off. He twirled two scoreless frames himself, securing his first professional victory.

Brayan Vergara worked around a two-out triple in the bottom of the sixth, and the Quakes thanked him by striking for a three-spot in the top of the seventh. Marquez and Jonny McGill worked walks, and a fielder's choice placed runners on the corners. Ramirez then hit a slow ground ball to second base, giving Marquez enough time to beat the tag at home plate to score on a fielder's choice. The very next hitter, Slate Alford, roped a double down the left-field line, chasing in two more runs to punctuate a dominant shutout win.

Following a day off, the Quakes return to Morongo Field on Tuesday, April 28th at 6:30 PM to begin a 12-game homestand against the Inland Empire 66ers. The series opener also marks the first Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday of the season. Fans can redeem proof of recycling of 10 or more cans for up to four tickets, courtesy of Healthy RC.







California League Stories from April 27, 2026

Quakes Sweep Doubleheader, Clinch Series Win in Fresno - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes

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