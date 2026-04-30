Quakes Cap off Late Comeback, Walk Inland Empire off on Wednesday Night

Published on April 30, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. - As the game hung in the balance in extra innings at Morongo Field, the bottom of the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (13-10) lineup came up clutch to cap off a thrilling 6-5 victory over the Inland Empire 66ers (9-13) on Wednesday night.

Early on, Anyelo Marquez continued his power surge to provide the Quakes with an early lead. Hayden Alvarez reached on an error to lead off the bottom of the first, and Marquez promptly launched a two-run home run, boosting Rancho Cucamonga ahead 2-0.

Over the next three frames, the 66ers chipped away at the deficit. One run each in the second, third, and fourth flipped the script, giving Inland Empire their first advantage at 3-2.

The Quakes immediately pulled even, though, in their next turn at bat. Jonny McGill connected on a solo home run, the first of his professional career, leveling the contest at three.

At that point, both pitching staffs took control of the contest and held the opposing bats quiet. MLB rehabber Ben Joyce and Francis Texido mowed Inland Empire's lineup down, combining for 3.1 scoreless innings. MiLB rehabber Marcelo Perez did the same for the 66ers, logging two perfect frames to take a 3-3 tie into the bottom of the eighth.

Needing a late rally, the Quakes turned to small ball to wrestle their edge back. Singles from Marlon Quintero and Kendrey Maduro alongside a Marquez walk loaded the bases, and a Jean Munoz wild pitch allowed Quintero to cross home plate, placing the Quakes up 4-3, three outs away from a win.

However, Inland Empire conjured a late response. A fielder's choice re-tied the ballgame, sending it to extra innings at four apiece.

The 66ers converted the extra-innings baserunner by lifting a sacrifice fly in the top of the 10th, but the Quakes were unfazed down to their final three outs. A Gabriel Davalillo walk and a Quintero sacrifice bunt placed runners at second and third, setting the stage for Eliezer Rivero. The first baseman lifted a deep fly ball to the center field wall, and his two-run double sent Rancho Cucamonga home as a walk-off winner.

The Quakes go for their first series lead in game three of their six-game series against the 66ers on Thursday at 6:30 PM. RHP Dylan Jordan takes the mound for Rancho Cucamonga versus RHP Jose Romero for Inland Empire. The matchup marks Kindred Corporation Thirsty Thursday at Morongo Field, and fans can enjoy $2 Bud Light 12 oz cans, $2 16 oz Pepsi products, and even more specials on beers and seltzers.







California League Stories from April 30, 2026

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