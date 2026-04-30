Stockton Rallies to Tie Before Fresno Sneaks out 9-8 Win

Published on April 30, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - The Ports battled back from a 6-0 deficit against Fresno to tie the game up at 8-8 on Wednesday night, before the Grizzlies got an unearned run across in the eighth en route to a 9-8 victory over Stockton in game two of the six-game set.

A pair of sac flies in the first inning from Ethan Holliday and Tanner Thach got Fresno out to an early 2-0 lead, before a grand slam by Holliday off the California Urgent Care foul pole down the left field line extended the Grizzlies advantage to 6-0 in the second against starter Jackson Phipps.

The Ports got on the board when Bobby Blandford belted his first home run of the season out to right field to cut it to 6-1 in the bottom of the second. They'd get two more in the third inning on a pair of bases-loaded walks from Gavin Turley and Edgar Montero to trim the deficit to 6-3.

It was Fresno's turn to take advantage of walks issued by Stockton in the sixth inning, scoring two more on a bases-loaded walk and a sac fly to extend their lead to 8-3. Reliever Felix Castro walked three batters and had to leave the game due to injury with two aboard, and Griffin Kirn had to warm up on the game mound after replacing Castro and walked the first two batters he faced before settling in.

But the Ports put their best rally of the night together in the bottom of the inning to score three times. Montero started the frame with an opposite field home run (1) to get the scoring started, before an error by Holliday and an RBI single through the right side by Breyson Guedez plated two more to make it an 8-6 game.

Blandford narrowly missed his second home run of the night as he cracked a double off the wall in right center off the Chase Chevrolet sign to start the bottom of the seventh. Blandford scored on a wild pitch before a Max Durrington sac fly scored Jared Sprague-Lott in his return to Stockton to tie the game at 8-8.

It was a short-lived tie though, as Fresno's spark plug Roldy Brito pushed a bunt up the first base line on the first pitch of the eighth and advanced to second on a throwing error from Cesar Gonzalez. Thach would drive him in with a single into right center for a 9-8 Fresno lead. The Ports would go down in order in the eighth and ninth innings against closer Seth Clausen who earned the save.

UP NEXT: Game three is scheduled for a 7:05 PM first pitch, with RHP Austin Newton (1-1, 4.12) starting for Fresno versus LHP Corey Braun (1-1, 8.49) for Stockton.

It's a Barks and Brews Thursday at Banner Island Ballpark, as fans can bring their furry friends along while enjoying $1 Busch Light and Happy Dad's from 6:30 to 8:30 PM.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2026 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1400 or email at info@stocktonports.com.







California League Stories from April 30, 2026

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