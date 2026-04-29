Ports Fall Flat in 10-0 Loss to Grizzlies

Published on April 29, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - Game one against Fresno got away quickly from the Ports on Tuesday night, as two big innings and stout pitching for the Grizzlies led to a 10-0 loss for Stockton.

Fresno (13-9) erupted for seven runs in the second inning on seven hits after sending 11 batters to the plate. The rally included an RBI single from Wilder Dalis, a two-RBI base hit through the left side by Ethan Holliday, a two-RBI double from Tanner Thatch, and a two-run homer to center for Derek Bernard to cap off the scoring.

Another long ball in the eighth extended the Grizzlies lead to 10-0 on the first career Cal League home run for Jeremy Ciriaco. The Ports (10-12) managed just three hits on the night, two from first baseman Cesar Gonzalez with a double and a single. The other hit was a single up the middle for Daniel Bucciero to extend his on-base streak to 16 games, the second-longest active streak in the lead, just behind Bernards 22-game streak.

UP NEXT: Game two is set for a 7:05 PM first pitch at Banner Island Ballpark, with RHP JB Middleton (0-0, 4.15) starting for Fresno versus LHP Jackson Phipps (0-0, 5.40) for Stockton.

It will be a Wine Wednesday, Silver Slugger Night, and bingo night at the ballpark with $5.50 canned wine options including Tickle Me Rose, Blonde, and the Inzinerator Presented By Scott Harvey Winery.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2026 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1400 or email at info@stocktonports.com.







California League Stories from April 29, 2026

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