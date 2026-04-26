Four Homers for I.E. Leads to 10-5 Loss
Published on April 25, 2026 under California League (CalL)
Stockton Ports News Release
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - More long balls for Inland Empire powered them to a 10-5 victory over the Ports on Saturday night, as the 66ers took a 3-2 lead in the series.
Stockton got out to a 2-0 lead in the second inning when an error plated Daniel Bucciero and a double play ball off the bat of Myles Naylor scored Owen Carapellotti. The first home run of the night for the 66ers was a three-run shot from Estevan Moreno, who the error in the second inning his Cal League debut and then atoned for it with the blast that put Inland Empire up 3-2.
The Ports got a run back in the fifth on a Bucciero sac fly to score Bryan Andrade to the game at 3-3, and then took a 4-3 lead in the top of the sixth when a wild pitch scored Naylor. Inland Empire would take control from there on a grand slam from Aiden Taurek to go up 7-4. A two-run shot from George Feliz a solo homer from Ricardo Cova put the 66ers out in front by a score of 10-4.
Stockton got a run in the ninth on a Bucciero RBI single into left in the top of the ninth to make it a 10-5 game. But newest Port Edgar Montero struck out looking with the bases loaded to end the ballgame.
INSIDE THE NUMBERS: Bucciero extended his on-base streak to 14 games and his run-scoring streak to six. Camarillo's hit streak is up to eight straight, and he's had an extra base hit in six straight games.
UP NEXT: The series finale is set for a 2:05 PM first pitch, with RHP Jackson Steensma (0-0, 0.00) starting for Inland Empire versus RHP Nathan Dettmer (0-2, 3.24) for Stockton.
California League Stories from April 25, 2026
- Four Homers for I.E. Leads to 10-5 Loss - Stockton Ports
- Storm Score All Six in Sixth, Rally Again for Fifth Straight Win - Lake Elsinore Storm
- Tonight's Game Postponed - Fresno Grizzlies
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