Four Homers for I.E. Leads to 10-5 Loss

Published on April 25, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - More long balls for Inland Empire powered them to a 10-5 victory over the Ports on Saturday night, as the 66ers took a 3-2 lead in the series.

Stockton got out to a 2-0 lead in the second inning when an error plated Daniel Bucciero and a double play ball off the bat of Myles Naylor scored Owen Carapellotti. The first home run of the night for the 66ers was a three-run shot from Estevan Moreno, who the error in the second inning his Cal League debut and then atoned for it with the blast that put Inland Empire up 3-2.

The Ports got a run back in the fifth on a Bucciero sac fly to score Bryan Andrade to the game at 3-3, and then took a 4-3 lead in the top of the sixth when a wild pitch scored Naylor. Inland Empire would take control from there on a grand slam from Aiden Taurek to go up 7-4. A two-run shot from George Feliz a solo homer from Ricardo Cova put the 66ers out in front by a score of 10-4.

Stockton got a run in the ninth on a Bucciero RBI single into left in the top of the ninth to make it a 10-5 game. But newest Port Edgar Montero struck out looking with the bases loaded to end the ballgame.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS: Bucciero extended his on-base streak to 14 games and his run-scoring streak to six. Camarillo's hit streak is up to eight straight, and he's had an extra base hit in six straight games.

UP NEXT: The series finale is set for a 2:05 PM first pitch, with RHP Jackson Steensma (0-0, 0.00) starting for Inland Empire versus RHP Nathan Dettmer (0-2, 3.24) for Stockton.







California League Stories from April 25, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.