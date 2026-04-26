Storm Score All Six in Sixth, Rally Again for Fifth Straight Win

Published on April 25, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Lake Elsinore Storm News Release







LAKE ELSINORE, CA - After last night's come-from-behind win in the seventh inning against Visalia, Lake Elsinore pulled it off again. Trailing 3-0, the Storm plate six in the sixth to rally yet again and snag a 6-5 win over the Rawhide for the team's fifth straight victory.

On the mound for Lake Elsinore tonight was the Padres' newest signee Lucas Giolito. After the nine-year MLB veteran signed, tonight was the right-handed starter's first rehab start before working his way back to the majors. He was tagged in the first though, after allowing a two-out walk to Jose Mejia, Carlos Virahonda hit a weak knubber down the first base line and went all the way into right field. Mejia came around to score and the Rawhide held a 1-0 lead.

In the third, Giolito allowed his second and final run of his outing on an RBI groundout from Virahonda again. After that, the righty exited the game for Rordy Mejia to finish off the inning. In the fifth, today's projected starter Tyler Schmitt (before Giolito's signing), entered and started off a bit shaky. After a double and two walks worked the bases loaded, Virahonda reached on an error by Quintana after the shortstop failed to field a groundball that skipped through his legs. From there, it was 3-0 Rawhide but the lead would only shrink.

In the home half of the sixth, Ryan Wideman and Jose Verdugo drew one-out walks and Truitt Madonna was hit by a pitch. With the bases loaded, third baseman Justin DeCriscio looped a fly ball into left field that dropped for a two-run single. Just like that, the tying run was in scoring position. Luke Cantwell walked to load the bases yet again, and the tying run scored on a balk from right-handed reliever Augie Mojica. After Yoiber Ocopio walked to reload the bases, George Bilecki decided to be the hero. The right fielder drilled a ball down the first base line to clear the bases before he was eventually thrown out on his way to third. It didn't matter. The damage was already done. Just like that, the Storm took their first lead of the night 6-3.

Visalia got one back in the seventh and the eighth thanks to a single from Virahonda once again and an RBI groundout from Eliesbert Alejos. Even after allowing the fifth Rawhide run in the eighth, Nick Falter stayed on the mound for the ninth and secured the save and more importantly the win.

Lake Elsinore returns to action on Sunday as it faces Visalia for the sixth game of the six-game series from Diamond Stadium. The Storm will turn to RHP Carlos Medina (1-0, 2.25 ERA) to face Rawhide RHP Mervin Fell (0-2, 8.38 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. PT.







California League Stories from April 25, 2026

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