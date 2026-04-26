Tonight's Game Postponed

Published on April 25, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Tonight's Fresno Grizzlies game has been postponed due to rain and wet field conditions.

The game will be resumed as part of a doubleheader tomorrow, April 26, with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 PM. Game two will be a 7-inning game and begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Gates will open at 12:05 PM.

Tickets for tonight's game may be used tomorrow or exchanged for comparable seats to any remaining regular season home game, excluding July 4.

For questions or assistance, please contact us by phone at 559-320-4487, by text at 559-471-3207, or by email at members@fresnogrizzlies.com







California League Stories from April 25, 2026

Tonight's Game Postponed - Fresno Grizzlies

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