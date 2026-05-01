Grizzlies Derailed by Ports in See-Saw Battle

Published on May 1, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







STOCKTON, Calif.- A back and forth ballgame slipped away from the Fresno Grizzlies (14-10) for the first time in the series as they fell 9-8 to the Stockton Ports (11-13) Thursday night at Banner Island Ballpark.

Fresno jumped out early, scoring single runs in each of the first three innings. RBI hits from Jack O'Dowd and Kyle Fossum put the Grizzlies up 2-0 heading into the bottom of the second

Stockton broke through in the second, sending nine batters to the plate in a four-run inning to take a 4-2 lead. Max Durrington delivered the key blow with a two-run single, part of a stretch where the Ports collected five hits and capitalized on early traffic.

The Grizzlies earned one back in the third thanks to a run-scoring single from Wilder Dalis pulling Fresno within one.

The Ports extended their advantage in the fourth on a solo home run from Myles Naylor, pushing the lead to 5-3 and putting Fresno in catch-up mode.

The Grizzlies answered in a big way in the sixth. Fossum sparked a two-out rally with a single before the Grizzlies had Cam Nelson and Clayton Gray reach.

With two outs and the bases loaded, Roldy Brito lined a grand slam from the left side the opposite way to left field, flipping the game and giving Fresno a 7-5 lead.

Stockton responded immediately in the bottom half, as Owen Carapellotti tied the game with a two-run homer off the Fresno bullpen, erasing the advantage and resetting the contest at 7-7.

Fresno regained the lead in the seventh when O'Dowd launched a moonshot for a solo home run to right field, his fifth of the season, putting the Grizzlies back in front, 8-7.

The game turned in the eighth. With two outs and two on, Jared Sprague-Lott lined a two-run double off the left field, scoring both runners and giving Stockton a 9-8 lead that would hold.

The Grizzlies threatened in the ninth, putting runners at second and third with one out after a double from Dalis, but were unable to capitalize as the Ports closed it out with Brayan Restituyo earning the save.

Fresno finished with 14 hits, led by O'Dowd's four-hit night and Brito's four RBIs. Fossum added three hits, while Dalis chipped in two hits and a run driven in.

Despite the offensive output, the Grizzlies were unable to hold two separate leads, as Stockton's timely hitting-particularly late-proved to be the difference.

The Grizzlies will look to get back on track Friday night when Marcos Herrera takes the ball for the Grizzlies against Cole Miller of the Stockton Ports.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm Friday night with the Chukchansi Gold Pregame Show beginning at 6:50pm on FresnoGrizzlies.com/Listen.







California League Stories from May 1, 2026

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