Andujar Makes Splash in Debut as Grizzlies Grab Series Finale

Published on May 24, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CALIF. - The Fresno Grizzlies (25-20) closed a challenging week in Rancho Cucamonga on a high note Sunday afternoon, grinding out a 5-4 victory over the Quakes (25-20) at Morongo Field to salvage the series finale and head home back atop the California League North standings.

Despite dropping four of six games to Rancho Cucamonga - the only club to win a series against Fresno this season - the Grizzlies finished the road trip with momentum, making them one of four teams tied for the best record in the California League and moving back into a first-place tie with San Jose ahead of a pivotal six-game divisional showdown at Chukchansi Park.

Sunday, Fresno leaned on timely hitting, sharp defense and just enough late pitching to snap a three-game skid.

Ashly Andujar, making an immediate impact in the lineup, delivered one of the biggest performances of the afternoon, finishing 2-for-4 with his first professional home run, a double and two RBI.

After Marcos Herrera escaped early trouble in the first, the Grizzlies struck first in the second inning.

With two outs, Andujar rocketed a fly ball into the left-center gap that carried over the wall for his first homer as a professional, giving Fresno a 1-0 lead.

Two innings later, Fresno manufactured another run.

Tanner Thach worked a walk and came around when Andujar lined a double into the gap in left-center, scoring Thach and racing to third on the throw as Fresno extended the lead to 2-0.

Herrera was strong through much of his afternoon, keeping Rancho quiet across 5.2 innings while allowing just three hits and two earned runs in his best outing of the season.

The right-hander struck out five and held the Quakes scoreless into the sixth before Rancho finally broke through.

Hayden Alvarez doubled and stole third in the sixth before Lucas Ramirez brought him home with an RBI single.

After a hit batter and a pitching change, Jonny McGill tied the game with a run-scoring single, but Clayton Gray cut down McGill trying to stretch the play, helping Fresno limit further damage and keep the score even.

The Grizzlies answered immediately in the seventh. Matt Klein opened the inning with a single and Andujar's afternoon continued to grow when he lifted a pop-up that nearly dropped for extra bases before Clayton Gray followed with a run-scoring double to center, scoring Klein and nudging Fresno back in front, 3-2.

Fresno added critical insurance in the eighth.

Cam Nelson walked for the third time, Roldy Brito singled and stole second, and Derek Bernard lifted a sacrifice fly to right before Thach lined an RBI single into left to push the advantage to 5-2.

Jhon Medina battled through traffic in relief and earned the win despite allowing a run in the eighth.

Fresno's defense helped preserve the margin, highlighted by Matt Klein picking off Slate Alford at first base and Bryson Van Sickle later catching McGill leaning for a pickoff to end an eighth inning that threatened to spiral.

Rancho mounted one last push in the ninth when Alford connected on a solo home run off Van Sickle, trimming the deficit to one, but the Fresno right-hander regrouped.

He struck out Gabriel Davalillo and Anyelo Marquez to secure his first save and send the Grizzlies home with a split over the final two games of the series.

Now comes a major test. Fresno returns to Downtown Fresno tied atop the California League North with San Jose, setting the stage for a six-game battle at Chukchansi Park between division leaders with first place squarely on the line and 21 games remaining in the first half.

The series opens with the final Making the Grade Day of the season, an 11:05pm start at Chukchansi Park in Downtown Fresno. The Grizzlies will slate Riley Kelly against San Jose's Keyner Martinez in the series opener.







California League Stories from May 24, 2026

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