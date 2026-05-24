Missed Chances Cost Grizzlies in Extra Inning Loss

Published on May 23, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CALIF.- The Fresno Grizzlies (24-20) grabbed the lead twice and carried a tie into extra innings, but the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (25-19) walked off with a 4-3 win in 10 innings Saturday night at Morongo Field.

Fresno struck first in the second when Tanner Thach launched his ninth home run of the season to center field, giving the Grizzlies a 1-0 lead.

Rancho answered in the third on Hayden Alvarez's two-run homer, but the Grizzlies came right back in the fourth.

Derek Bernard singled, Thach followed with another hit and Kyle Fossum drove both home with a double down the third base line, pushing Fresno back in front 3-2.

The Quakes tied the game in the bottom half on Lucas Ramirez's solo homer, but Fresno's pitching staff kept the game locked there for the next five innings.

Austin Newton gave the Grizzlies five innings, allowing three runs on four hits while striking out two.

Seth Clausen followed with two perfect innings and three strikeouts, continuing his strong run out of the bullpen.

Yanzel Correa worked through late traffic and kept Rancho off the board in the eighth and ninth, giving Fresno a chance in extras.

The Grizzlies had opportunities throughout the night, but finished 3-for-16 with runners in scoring position and left 12 men on base.

Thach led the offense with three hits, a homer, an RBI and two runs scored. Fossum added two hits and drove in two, while Roldy Brito also collected a pair of hits. Cameron Nelson reached base four times with a double and three walks.

Fresno put runners at the corners in the 10th after Fossum singled with Thach starting the inning at second, but Jakob Guardado escaped the inning without allowing the go-ahead run.

Rancho ended it in the bottom of the 10th. Felix Morrobel started the inning at second, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on Marlon Quintero's sacrifice fly to center.

The Grizzlies will look to avoid their first five loss series of the season when the series concludes Sunday at Morongo Field at 2:00pm. The Chukchansi Gold Pregame Show will begin at 1:45pm on FresnoGrizzlies.com/listen







California League Stories from May 23, 2026

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