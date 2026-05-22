Bullpens Freeze Momentum in Grizzlies 6-3 Loss

Published on May 22, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CALIF. - The Fresno Grizzlies battled back from an early deficit but could not overcome Rancho Cucamonga's bullpen in a 6-3 loss to the Quakes Thursday night at Morongo Field.

Rancho jumped ahead in the second inning, capitalizing on traffic and a Fresno error to score four runs. Gabriel Davalillo opened the scoring with an RBI single before Hayden Alvarez added a bases-clearing hit to right to push the Quakes in front 4-0.

The Grizzlies answered immediately in the third.

Jeremy Ciriaco and Clayton Gray reached to start the inning before Roldy Brito delivered an RBI single.

Tanner Thach followed with another run-scoring knock and Matt Klein lifted a sacrifice fly to center, trimming the deficit to 4-3.

Momentum quickly swung back to Rancho in the bottom half of the inning.

After Kendrey Maduro reached and advanced on an error, Davalillo struck again with an RBI single before a balk brought home Jonny McGill to extend the Quakes lead to 6-3. After the balk, Grizzlies manager Cesar Galvez was ejected by first base umpire Allen Bryan.

From there, Fresno's pitching settled in and kept the game within reach.

Brady Parker turned in one of his strongest outings of the season in relief, striking out nine across 4.1 scoreless innings while allowing just two hits. Seth Clausen added a clean eighth inning with a strikeout.

The Grizzlies generated chances but could not break through late, leaving eight runners on base and finishing 2-for-12 with runners in scoring position.

Fresno put runners aboard in both the fourth and seventh innings but came away empty.

Brito finished 2-for-5 with an RBI and his 11th double, while Thach added two hits and his league-best 50th RBI. Gray collected two hits atop the lineup as Fresno totaled eight hits in the loss.

Despite the setback, Fresno pitchers combined for 16 strikeouts, led by Parker's nine and six from Angel Jimenez. The Grizzlies fell to 24-18 and are tied now with San Jose for first place in the North Division and for the best overall record in the California League.

The Grizzlies and Quakes continue their six-game series on Friday when Ethan Cole takes the ball for Fresno. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:30pm with the Chukchansi Gold Pregame Show beginning at 6:15pm on FresnoGrizzlies.com/listen.







California League Stories from May 22, 2026

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