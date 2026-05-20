Grizzlies Shook by Quakes 5 Homers

Published on May 20, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. - The Fresno Grizzlies chipped away repeatedly but could not overcome an early avalanche of home runs in an 11-8 loss to the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes Tuesday night at Morongo Field.

Fresno erased portions of an eight-run deficit and brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth, but the Quakes held on to opener of the six-game series.

Rancho Cucamonga ambushed the Grizzlies from the jump, scoring four runs in the first inning while hitting three consecutive home runs off starter Marcos Herrera.

Lucas Ramirez started the barrage with a solo shot before Kendrey Maduro and Jonny McGill followed immediately behind him. After a pair of walks, Slate Alford added an RBI single to put Fresno in a quick 4-0 hole and force an early pitching change.

The Grizzlies responded in the third after Jeremy Ciriaco legged out his first triple of the season. Roldy Brito singled him home before Tanner Thach lined a run-scoring single to center, trimming the deficit to 4-2 and beginning a steady climb back into the game.

Rancho Cucamonga answered again in the bottom of the inning, manufacturing a run on Anyelo Marquez's sacrifice fly before creating more separation in the fourth. After an error, McGill capitalized with his second home run of the night, a two-run blast to right-center. Ryland Zaborowski followed moments later with a solo homer to stretch the Quakes advantage to 8-2.

Fresno's offense continued to grind back. Ethan Holliday singled in the fifth before Thach and Derek Bernard worked walks to load the bases.

Jack O'Dowd delivered the key swing of the inning, rifling a two-run single to the base of the wall in right to score Holliday and Thach and cut the deficit to four.

The Grizzlies pushed even closer in the sixth. Kyle Fossum singled to open the frame, Jeremy Ciriaco followed with a base hit and Cameron Nelson drew a walk to fill the bases.

Fresno pitching settled in afterward, as Yanzel Correa struck out four over 2.1 innings to allow the Grizzlies to crawl back in.

Brito worked a bases-loaded free pass to force home a run before Holliday grounded into a force play that plated another, bringing Fresno within 8-6 despite leaving more damage on the table after a rally-killing double play.

Rancho Cucamonga created breathing room again with a three-run seventh, with Zaborowski's two-run single pushed the difference back to five at 11-6.

Fresno made one final push in the eighth. Fossum singled and Nelson doubled him home before Brito added an RBI single to center to make it 11-8.

The Grizzlies loaded the bases later in the inning and again brought the tying run aboard in the ninth after a walk to Nelson, but Quakes closer Fulton Lockhart induced a game-ending groundout from Brito to strand the potential tying runs and seal the win.

Despite the loss, Fresno finished with 13 hits and nine walks, with Brito driving in three runs while Thach, Fossum and Ciriaco each collected multi-hit nights.

O'Dowd added two RBIs, Bernard reached base four times and Nelson scored once while walking twice as the Grizzlies continued to battle offensively after falling behind early.

Rancho's five homers were the most by an opposing team against the Grizzlies since May 5th of 2022 when Modesto hit five homers.

The Grizzlies will aim to even the series on Wednesday night when Riley Kelly takes the ball with a 6:30pm first pitch.

Wednesday's broadcast will be on 1430 ESPN Fresno. All broadcasts can also be heard on FresnoGrizzlies.com/listen with the Chukchansi Gold Pregame Show starting at 6:15pm.







California League Stories from May 20, 2026

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