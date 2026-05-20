Five Home Run Performance Propels Quakes Past Grizzlies

Published on May 20, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. - The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (22-18) turned to the big fly in their series opener against the Fresno Grizzlies (23-17), sending five balls over the wall at Morongo Field to power an 11-8 victory.

In their first turn at bat, the Quakes flexed their muscles at the plate to spark a four-run rally. Lucas Ramirez, Kendrey Maduro, and Jonny McGill launched three consecutive home runs, all to different parts of the ballpark. A Slate Alford RBI single capped off the offensive explosion four batters later and handed Rancho Cucamonga a comfortable early edge.

Fresno answered by rallying for two runs in the top of the third, but the Quakes canceled it out over their next two trips to the plate. Anyelo Marquez lifted a sacrifice fly to center field in the bottom of the third before the middle of the order went back to the long ball to spark a three-run fourth. Jonny McGill and debutant Ryland Zaborowski blasted back-to-back home runs, the former a two-run shot, firing Rancho Cucamonga ahead 8-2.

However, despite the six-run deficit, the Grizzlies refused to roll over in the middle frames. The visitors heated up at the plate, striking twice in both the fifth and sixth innings, lowering the Quakes' advantage to two.

In need of offense, Rancho Cucamonga's lineup came through for three runs in the bottom of the seventh. Hayden Alvarez singled, and Ramirez legged out a hustle double to open the frame before a wild pitch helped Alvarez complete his trip around the bases. Maduro and McGill both walked to load the bases, setting the stage for Zaborowski's two-run single to push the Quakes into double figures and extend their edge to five with two innings to play.

Fresno, once again, though, fought back. They pushed across two runs in the top of the eighth to pull back within three, but Fulton Lockhart entered from the bullpen to grind their momentum to a halt and lead the Quakes to the finish line. He escaped a bases-loaded jam before firing a scoreless ninth inning to lock down the win.

In addition to opening the six-game series off on the right foot, the victory also sealed a piece of personal history. Manager Dave Stapleton earned his 500th win as a manager, all within the Angels organization.

The Quakes go for back-to-back triumphs to open the homestand against the Grizzlies on Wednesday at 6:30 PM. RHP Ubaldo Soto handles the starting assignment for Rancho Cucamonga opposite RHP Riley Kelly for Fresno at Morongo Field.







California League Stories from May 20, 2026

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