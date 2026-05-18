Quakes Breeze Past Storm in Series Finale

Published on May 17, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Lake Elsinore, Calif. - The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (21-18) broke out at the plate in their Sunday series finale against the Lake Elsinore Storm (23-16), cruising to a 16-7 victory at Diamond Stadium of Lake Elsinore.

Right away, the Quakes exploded for five runs in the top of the first inning. Singles from Hayden Alvarez and Lucas Ramirez accompanied a Jonny McGill walk to load the bases, setting up Marlon Quintero for a two-run single to open the scoring. Two batters later, Jonathan Linares launched a three-run home run, boosting Rancho Cucamonga to a comfortable early lead.

A Bradley Frye sacrifice fly got Lake Elsinore's lineup going in the bottom of the first, but the Quakes produced a big swing to cancel it out in the top of the second. Kendrey Maduro launched a solo home run, restoring the Rancho Cucamonga advantage to five at 6-1.

Lake Elsinore got another run back in the bottom of the second, but the Quakes kept the momentum going in the top of the third thanks to their baserunning. Linares and Athanael Duarte pulled off a delayed steal of home, racing Rancho Cucamonga ahead 7-2.

Heading into the middle frames, the Quakes kept their foot on the gas. Following three walks to load the bases to start the top of the fourth, Quintero delivered a three-run double to clear them. One frame later, Ramirez contributed an RBI single, and Maduro cracked a two-run home run, his second of the game, propelling Rancho Cucamonga's cushion to double-digits at 13-2.

All the while, starting pitcher Derek Clark silenced the Storm offense. Across his six-inning start, he allowed just two runs on three hits, striking out six hitters as well en route to his first quality start and third win of the season.

Rancho Cucamonga tacked on three more runs in the top of the eighth on an Alvarez double and a Jonny McGill two-run single, placing them on top by 14 with six outs to get. However, the Storm refused to go down without a fight. The home team rallied for two runs in the bottom of the eighth, and they tacked on three more in the bottom of the ninth, later loading the bases with two outs to keep the pressure on.

At that point, Yokelvin Reyes entered from the bullpen to halt the late surge in its tracks. The left-hander induced a popout to end the contest, sealing a Rancho Cucamonga win.

After an off day on Monday, the Quakes welcome the Fresno Grizzlies to Morongo Field on Tuesday at 6:30 PM. Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday kicks off the week's action, as fans can redeem proof of recycling of 10 or more bottles for up to four tickets.







California League Stories from May 17, 2026

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