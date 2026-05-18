Rawhide's Offensive Outburst Overwhelms Grizzlies

Published on May 17, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







Fresno, CA - The Visalia Rawhide (14-25) erased an early six run deficit for a 15-14 win over the Fresno Grizzlies (23-16) on Sunday afternoon at Chukchansi Park.

Visalia wins their second game of the week to close out the six game set in Fresno.

The Rawhide trailed by six runs early but plated eight runs in the sixth inning to take the lead and never trailed again. Visala added a tally in the eighth and three more runs in the ninth.

Every run was needed as Fresno plated four runs in the bottom of the ninth frame. The tying run reached base but the Rawhide's Daniel Nunez induced a game ending flyout to secure the win and earn a save.

Jose Alpuria started the Rawhide's comeback with a solo home run in the fourth inning.

Visalia then sent 12 batters to the plate and amassed seven hits and two walks in the eight run sixth inning. Pedro Catuy opened the scoring with an RBI double and Ivan Luciano drove in two on a triple to center where the ball rolled past Fresno's diving center fielder.

Alpuria hit an RBI single to close the deficit to just one run before Enyervert Perez bashed a go-ahead two run homer.

JD Dix added to the fun with a two run homer of his own to close out the frame's scoring.

Fresno trimmed Visalia's lead to one with a two run seven but Jakey Josepha hit an RBI single in the eighth to double the lead. In the ninth Alpuria hit an RBI double and Kayson Cunningham stretched the lead to five with a two RBI single.

Tayler Montiel earned the win from Visalia's bullpen with 3.1 scoreless frames on three strikeouts allowing just a hit. Grayson Hitt added 1.1 innings of relief without allowing a run.

Alpuria led the Rawhide's offense with three hits, three RBI and three runs. Josepha, Luciano and Sinzza all totaled two hit days. Visalia finished with 13 hits and nine walks. All nine Rawhide batters reached and scored.

Cunningham extended his hit and run streak to ten games.

Visalia returns home to Valley Strong Ballpark to face the Lake Elsinore Storm for a six game set starting on Tuesday, May 19. Tuesday's game is a TWOsday presented by Modelo and Pacifico with $2 4Creeks Pasture tickets and a food and drink value menu.

All Rawhide tickets are available through the team's website and at the stadium box office presented by Kaweah Health from 10 AM to 4 PM on weekdays.







California League Stories from May 17, 2026

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