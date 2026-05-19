Rawhide Celebrate America's 250th Birthday with Celebration of Community Heroes

Published on May 18, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







Visalia, CA - The Visalia Rawhide return to Valley Strong Ballpark starting Tuesday for a six game series against the Lake Elsinore Storm.

The Rawhide will honor School Staff, Frontline Workers, Military Members and Government Employees as part of a patriotic week of festivities. All fans can enjoy a jersey and bobblehead giveaway plus a fireworks and drone show during the homestand.

All Rawhide single-game tickets are on sale via the Rawhide's website and by visiting the Rawhide Ticket Office presented by Kaweah Health starting at 10 AM on weekday gamedays and Noon on weekend gamedays.

The series kicks off on Tuesday with a TWOsday presented by Modelo and Pacifico. Fans can enjoy $2 4Creeks Pasture tickets and a food and drink value menu with $4 fries, $6 sodas and $8 Modelo and Pacifico canned beers.

The series continues on Wednesday with a Rawhide Rustler Wednesday. Fans 55 and older can join the Rawhide Rustlers senior club to receive a ticket to every Wednesday game plus giveaways throughout the season.

Great8 Wednesdays also offer $8 tickets to the Kaweah Health Grandstands. Plus fans 21 and older can enjoy $8 cocktails. And all fans can play ballpark bingo on Wednesdays.

Thursday kicks off America's 250th Celebration Weekend at Valley Strong Ballpark with free ticket giveaways courtesy of Congressman Vince Fong.

Educator Appreciation Night is Thursday with any school staff member who shows their ID at the Rawhide Ticket Office presented by Kaweah Health receiving up to four free tickets.

Plus any fan who wears red, white and blue receives a free ticket to the 4Creeks Pasture by visiting the Rawhide Ticket Office presented by Kaweah Health as the week's patriotic Party Works dress-up theme.

The ballgame is also a Thirsty Thursday thanks to Coors Light and Pacifico. Fans 21 and older can purchase $8 canned beers and $6 signature shooters.

Friday is Frontline Worker Appreciation Night with all frontline workers with a valid ID receiving up to four free tickets when visiting the Rawhide Ticket Office presented by Kaweah Health.

Plus the first 350 fans 21 and older will receive a Rawhide USA Soccer-inspired replica jersey courtesy of 1852 Brew Co. The evening concludes with a postgame fireworks show.

The game is also a Four Pack Friday courtesy of Valley Pacific Petroleum Service and Chevron. Fans can pick up a four pack voucher at participating Chevron locations or show their Chevron Gas Card at the ballpark to receive four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for only $50.

Saturday is Military Appreciation Night. The Rawhide and Congressman Vince Fong will honor all active, retired and reserve members of the US Military with up to four free tickets by showing their military ID at the Rawhide Ticket Office presented by Kaweah Health.

Plus the first 350 fans to the ballpark will receive a Barry Zito bobblehead courtesy of ResCom Pest Control. Zito was the 2002 Cy Young winner and a three-time All-Star with the Oakland Athletics before helping the San Francisco Giants win the 2012 World Series. Zito pitched for the Visalia Oaks in 1999.

Saturday night will conclude with a patriotic postgame drone show.

The series wraps up with a Family Fun Sunday presented by Spirit Radio and Valley Children's Healthcare. The first 100 Tipper's Kids Club members will receive a USA Soccer-inspired Rawhide jersey thanks to Valley Children's Healthcare and the Allen Law Firm. Plus all Kids Club members will receive access to pregame player autographs.

Families can sign up their kids for Tipper's Kids Club by visiting the Rawhide Ticket Office presented by Kaweah Health or by stopping by the ballpark's guest services booth during games.

Sunday is also Government Workers Appreciation Day with any government employee who shows their ID at the Rawhide Ticket Office presented by Kaweah Health receiving up to four free tickets.

The game is a Rawhide Readers day at the ballpark. Any student who turns in a Rawhide Readers bookmark that day will receive four free tickets plus a hot dog and drink voucher. Expanded play options including a bounce house and water slide will be available in the Valley Children's Kid's Corral.

Fans 21 and older can enjoy eight dollar margaritas and micheladas during Sunday's game.

First pitch for Tuesday through Saturday's games is slated for 6:35 PM. Gates open for season ticket holders at 5:15 PM and the general public at 5:30 PM. Sunday's first pitch is scheduled for 2:05 PM with gates opening for season ticket holders at 12:45 PM and the general public at 1:00 PM.







California League Stories from May 18, 2026

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