Rawhide Drop Extra Innings Heartbreaker to Grizzlies

Published on May 15, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







Fresno, CA - The Visalia Rawhide (13-24) took a two-run lead into the ninth inning but fell to the Fresno Grizzlies (21-16) 6-5 in 10 innings on Friday night at Chukchansi Park.

The Rawhide plated a three run eighth inning to take the lead before the Grizzlies hit a game tying two run homer in the ninth. In the tenth an infield single allowed the Fresno designated runner at second base to reach third. An error on the right side of the infield scored the walk-off run.

The Grizzlies scored three runs in the first but the Rawhide battled back. Visalia plated two runs in the fourth. Jakey Josepha worked a walk, advanced to second on a balk and moved to third on a Kayson Cunningham single.

Josepha scored on a catcher throwing error and Cunningham crossed the plate on an Abdias De La Cruz sacrifice fly.

In the eighth Visalia totaled five hits and three runs to take a 5-3 lead. Pedro Blanco started the inning with an infield single and the tying run came across to score on a Eliesbert Alejos infield single to the right side.

Josepha hit a double down the right field line to put two runners in scoring position and Carlos Virahonda played hero with a two RBI single to give Visalia the lead.

The Rawhide's bullpen was terrific on Friday. Wilkin Paredes entered in the first inning and tossed 5.2 scoreless innings with just four hits allowed. Luke Dotson followed with two scoreless innings allowing just one baserunner and totaling five strikeouts.

De La Cruz and Alejos led the Rawhide with two hits apiece. De La Cruz extended his hit streak to nine games. Cunningham recorded a hit and a run for an eighth consecutive contest.

Josepha made the play of the day in the second inning with a leaping catch over the centerfield wall robbing Fresno's Ethan Holliday of a home run.

The Battle for the 99 Rivalry Series between Visalia and Fresno continues on Saturday at Chukchansi Park in Downtown Fresno with a 6:50 PM first pitch.

Fans can listen to all Rawhide games this week in Fresno for free on the Rawhide Broadcast Network via the Rawhide's website.

Visalia returns home to Valley Strong Ballpark to face the Lake Elsinore Storm for a six game set starting on Tuesday, May 19th.

All Rawhide tickets are available through the team's website and at the stadium box office presented by Kaweah Health from 10 AM to 4 PM on weekdays.







California League Stories from May 15, 2026

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