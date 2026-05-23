Perez's Second Home Run Walks-off the Storm

Published on May 22, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







Visalia, CA - Enyervert Perez hit a walk-off home run in the ninth inning as the Visalia Rawhide (17-26) defeated the Lake Elsinore Storm (24-19) 8-6 in front of a sold-out crowd on Friday night at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Perez hit his second home run of the night, a two run 408-foot blast off the left field scoreboard for Visalia's third walk-off of the season and third win of the week in four games against the Storm.

The Rawhide erased a five-run deficit by scoring seven of their eight runs over four different home runs.

Visalia trailed 5-0 entering the bottom of the fourth. Kayson Cunningham worked a leadoff walk and came around to score on a wild pitch. Later in the frame Pedro Catuy launched a two-run blast to right field to complete a three-run frame.

The Rawhide then took the lead in the fifth inning. JD Dix led off with a double and Perez tied the game with a line drive two run homer that cleared the left field wall. Catuy then gave Visalia the lead two at-bats later with a solo home run to left field.

Lake Elsinore tied the game on an infield single and unearned run scoring in the top of the ninth. In the bottom of the ninth JD Dix worked a walk before Perez provided the heroics with two outs.

Raul Garayzar pitched 3.1 innings of relief for Visalia allowing just two hits and the unearned run. Luke Dotson got two outs in the ninth and earned his first professional win.

Perez finished with two hits, two runs and four RBI in his first career two home run night. The corner infielder from Venezuela has four home runs and seven extra base hits in his last five games played.

Catuy finished with two hits, two runs and three RBI.

Visalia hit four home runs in a game for the first time since June 6, 2023.

The Rawhide will look to secure a series win against the Storm on Saturday night as part of Military Appreciation Night at Valley Strong Ballpark. The Rawhide and Congressman Vince Fong will honor all active, retired and reserve members of the US Military with up to four free tickets by showing their military ID at the Rawhide Ticket Office presented by Kaweah Health.

Plus, the first 350 fans to the ballpark will receive a Barry Zito bobblehead courtesy of ResCom Pest Control. Zito was the 2002 Cy Young winner and a three-time All-Star with the Oakland Athletics before helping the San Francisco Giants win the 2012 World Series. Zito pitched for the Visalia Oaks in 1999.

Saturday night will conclude with a patriotic postgame drone show.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM with gates open for season ticket holders at 5:15 PM and the general public at 5:30 PM.

All Rawhide tickets are available through the team's website and at the stadium box office presented by Kaweah Health starting at 10 AM on weekday gamedays.







California League Stories from May 22, 2026

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