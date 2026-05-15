Ports Sail Past 66ers for 9-2 Win

Published on May 15, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - The Ports halted their five-game skid with relentless offense and 6.1 strong innings from Sam Stuhr in a 9-2 victory over Inland Empire on Thursday night.

Shotaro Morii was the big story coming into the game with his debut on the mound for Stockton.

The two-way top prospect from Japan functioned as the opener in the game and allowed just a one- out walk and no hits in a scoreless inning, with a little help from Gavin Turley on a diving catch into the right center gap to take a two-out hit away from Cesar Quintas.

The Ports took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first on doubles from Bryan Andrade and Daniel Bucciero. They took control of the contest in the third inning after Bobby Blandford and Andrade singled to start the frame. With two outs, Owen Carapellotti hit a slow roller up the third base line that scored Blandford for a 2-0 advantage.

Turley singled into right to score Andrade again and that put the Ports up 3-0. Edgar Montero walked on four pitches to load the bases, before Jared Sprague-Lott lifted a ball to shallow center that was dropped by the centerfielder and three runs scored for a 6-0 lead.

Sam Stuhr was the bulk reliever that followed Morii and the fifth-round pick in the 2024 draft continued his strong run to start the season. Stuhr allowed just a solo home run to Quintas with two outs in the sixth inning, and a sac fly after a leadoff triple in the seventh for the only two runs he would permit. He earned the win to move to 4-0, allowing just the two runs on four hits with no walks to five strikeouts.

With a 6-2 lead for Stockton in the eighth, the Ports got some insurance runs when Bobby Blandford belted a three-run homer (5) out to right to extend the lead to 9-2. Jay Dill closed out the game with 1.2 scoreless innings allowing just one hit and one walk with three punchouts.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS: The Ports are now 11-4 when they outhit their opponents and 10-2 when they hold the opposing team to less than three runs. Turley recorded his third two-hit game of the season and extended his on-base streak to 13 games, and Bucciero's new on-base streak is up to 10-straight contests.

UP NEXT: Game four is set for a 7:05 PM first pitch with LHP Mason Peters (0-0, 2.25) starting for Inland Empire against RHP Corey Braun (2-1, 7.58) for Stockton.

It's a Friday jam packed with promotional specials, including four Field Box tickets, four hot dogs, and four canned sodas for just $80 when fans use the promo code FAMILY at checkout for Friday night's game.

The Ports will honor our first responders at Local Heroes Night, as fans can explore first responder vehicles on the concourse, enjoy themed entertainment, and celebrate the courage and dedication of the heroes who keep our community safe, presented By San Joaquin General Hospital.

And the first 1,000 fans through the gates and score a Ports sling bag presented by San Joaquin General Hospital.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2026 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1400 or email at info@stocktonports.com.







California League Stories from May 15, 2026

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