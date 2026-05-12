One-Run Lead Walks Away from Ports in 9-4 Loss

Published on May 12, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - A brief lead got away from the Ports on Tuesday afternoon at Banner Island Ballpark, as Inland Empire pulled away for a 9-4 win in game one of this week's six-game series.

The Ports trailed 1-0 after Dustin Crenshaw's first home run of the season in the third inning, but put a three-run rally together in the fourth to take the lead. Four-straight, one-out singles by Breyson Guedez, Daniel Bucciero, Gavin Turley, and Logan Sauve put the Ports up 2-1. After a walk for Edgar Montero, Shotaro Morii got his first Cal League RBI with a sac fly to right to give Stockton a 3-1 advantage.

It would be short lived as Inland Empire's Aiden Taurek belted his fourth long ball of the season to put the 66ers back out in front at 4-3 in the fifth inning. They tacked on four more in the seventh inning by taking advantage of some wildness from Alex Barr, an errant pickoff attempt from catcher Logan Sauve at third, and a two-RBI double off the bat of Grant Jay to up 8-3.

The teams traded solo home runs in the eighth, as Ryan Picollo lifted a solo shot into right in the top of the inning, before Bobby Blandford answered with one of his own (4) on to the lawn in right to bring the score to 9-4.

UP NEXT: Game two will return to the Ports typical 7:05 PM first pitch with RHP Aiden Butler starting for Inland Empire (1-3, 7.33) versus LHP Jackson Phipps (0-0, 6.64) for Stockton.

Single game tickets, mini plans, and group outings are all on sale for the 2026 season. For more information, call the Ports front office at 209-644-1400 or email at info@stocktonports.com.







California League Stories from May 12, 2026

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