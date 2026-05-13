Visalia Stuns Fresno with Ninth Inning Comeback to Win Series Opener

Published on May 12, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







Fresno, CA - The Visalia Rawhide (13-21) erased a four run deficit led by a four run ninth inning to defeat the Fresno Grizzlies (19-15) 8-7 on Tuesday afternoon at Chukchansi Park in the series opener.

The Rawhide win a season high fourth consecutive game plus their third game in the last two weeks when trailing by four runs or more. Visalia evens the Highway 99 Rivalry Series at two games apiece.

Visalia trailed 6-2 entering the eighth inning. Abdias De La Cruz led off the frame with a single and Pedro Blanco crushed a two run homer to left field to cut the lead in half.

Fresno added a run back in the bottom of the eighth.

The Rawhide came to life down to their last three outs. Eliesbert Alejos reached on an error by the Grizzlies' shortstop and JD Dix doubled to right field to cut the lead back to two.

Jakey Josepha and Carlos Virahonda worked walks to load the bases with still no outs. Jose Mejia followed by driving a ball to left field that one-hopped off the Grizzlies left fielder's glove and rolled all the way to the wall.

Dix and Josepha scored to tie the game while Virahonda was thrown out at the plate. Mejia received credit for a two RBI single with an error that allowed him to advance to second base.

Mejia advanced to third base on a wild pitch and scored the go-ahead run on a Abdias De La Cruz sacrifice fly to right field.

Luke Dotson entered in the bottom of the ninth and struck out the side in a perfect frame to earn his second pro save.

Dix hit a 415 foot home run to left field on the game's very first pitch to give the Rawhide an early lead. The Grizzlies took the lead with two runs in the second and another tally in the third.

Jose Alpuria hit an RBI single in the fourth to trim the deficit but Fresno added another two runs in the fourth and one more run in the fifth inning.

Tayler Montiel provided strong relief on the mound with 3.2 innings completed allowing just a run with three strikeouts.

Jairon Digon earned his first Rawhide win pitching the eighth with one run allowed.

Dix, the reigning California League Player of the Week, finished with two hits, two runs and two RBI. He has scored in seven straight games and reached base in eight consecutive performances. Blanco and Alpuria added two hit games.

The Battle for the 99 Rivalry Series between Visalia and Fresno continues on Wednesday at Chukchansi Park in Downtown Fresno with a 6:50 PM first pitch.

Fans can listen to all Rawhide games this week in Fresno for free on the Rawhide Broadcast Network via the Rawhide's website.

Visalia returns home to Valley Strong Ballpark to face the Lake Elsinore Storm for a six game set starting on Tuesday, May 19th.

All Rawhide tickets are available through the team's website and at the stadium box office presented by Kaweah Health from 10 AM to 4 PM on weekdays.







California League Stories from May 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.