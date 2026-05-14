Ciprian's Stellar Start Spoiled as Rawhide Fall to Grizzlies

Published on May 14, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







Fresno, CA - Junior Ciprian pitched five excellent innings allowing just one run but the Visalia Rawhide (13-22) fell to the Fresno Grizzlies (20-15) 3-1 on Wednesday evening at Chukchansi Park.

The Grizzlies even the week's series at a game apiece.

Ciprian retired the first 10 batters of the game. He allowed just three hits and one run over five innings with six strikeouts. The right hander from the Dominican Republic now holds a 3.03 ERA over seven starts.

Visalia scored first in the fifth inning. Eliesbert Alejos reached on an infield error and Jose Alpuria worked a walk. Jakey Josepha grounded into a 2-5 fielders' choice and Alpuria became the lead runner at second base.

Carlos Virahonda then hit a ball off the Grizzlies' shortstop's glove that bounced into center field and scored Alpuria to give the Rawhide a 1-0 lead on the error.

Fresno tied the game in the bottom of the fifth with a double and RBI single.

The Grizzlies then went ahead with a two run homer in the seventh inning.

Walvin Mena pitched a scoreless inning of relief for Visalia.

Abdias De La Cruz led the Rawhide with two hits. Visalia left 10 runners stranded and was 0-8 with runners in scoring position.

The Battle for the 99 Rivalry Series between Visalia and Fresno continues on Thursday at Chukchansi Park in Downtown Fresno with a 6:50 PM first pitch.

Fans can listen to all Rawhide games this week in Fresno for free on the Rawhide Broadcast Network via the Rawhide's website.

Visalia returns home to Valley Strong Ballpark to face the Lake Elsinore Storm for a six game set starting on Tuesday, May 19th.

All Rawhide tickets are available through the team's website and at the stadium box office presented by Kaweah Health from 10 AM to 4 PM on weekdays.







California League Stories from May 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.