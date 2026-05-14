O'Dowd's Bat Lifts Strong Pitching in Grizzlies 3-1 Win

Published on May 14, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







FRESNO, Calif. - In a game dominated by pitching, timely defense and one swing finally broke through as the Fresno Grizzlies (20-15) defeated the Visalia Rawhide (13-22) 3-1 Wednesday night at Chukchansi Park.

While the first quarter of the Grizzlies season has been marked by high-powered offense in bunches, Wednesday was a tense pitcher's duel where every baserunner carried weight and nearly every at-bat felt magnified.

Marcos Herrera delivered one of his sharpest outings of the season for Fresno despite not factoring into the decision.

The right-hander worked 4.1 innings while allowing just one unearned run on four hits, striking out three and repeatedly escaping trouble with ground balls and soft contact.

Visalia threatened in the fourth when Ivan Luciano singled and Abdias De La Cruz doubled into left field, putting runners at second and third with one out.

Herrera responded by getting Pedro Blanco to pop out in foul territory before retiring Kyle Sinzza on a fly ball to preserve the scoreless tie.

The Rawhide finally scratched across a run in the fifth after an error extended the inning.

Eliesbert Alejos reached on a error before a walk and another defensive miscue allowed Visalia to grab a 1-0 advantage despite only one ball leaving the infield.

Austin Emener entered with two aboard and one out in the fifth and escaped the jam.

The left-hander induced a double play to escape the inning, as Ethan Holliday picked a line drive that came back over the mound, stepped on second and threw to first, stranding all three inherited runners and keeping Fresno within a run.

That sequence quickly became the turning point of the night.

Fresno answered in the bottom half, taking advantage of some mistakes by Visalia, when Jack O'Dowd doubled on a pop up to right and advanced to third on a throwing error before Jeremy Ciriaco punched a two-out RBI single into left to tie the game.

Ciriaco later stole second, continuing an aggressive Fresno baserunning attack that pressured Visalia throughout the evening.

From there, Emener completely took over. The Fresno reliever retired 10 of the final 12 batters he faced and struck out seven over 3.1 dominant innings.

He punched out the side in the sixth, then added two more strikeouts during a perfect seventh inning as the Rawhide offense never found another breakthrough opportunity.

While Emener settled the game down, Fresno's offense finally delivered the decisive swing in the seventh.

Derek Bernard reached on a perfectly placed bunt single and stole second before Jack O'Dowd launched a two-run homer to right-center field off Raul Garayzar, the culmination of a 12-pitch at-bat.

The blast, O'Dowd's sixth of the season, gave Fresno its first lead of the night at 3-1.

O'Dowd finished 3-for-4 with two doubles, a homer two of the three Fresno RBIs.

Ciriaco added a hit, RBI and walk while Bernard, Tanner Thach and Roldy Brito each contributed hits in a balanced Grizzlies attack.

Brito extended his hitting streak to 12 games with Fresno's first hit of the game in the 4th inning and Bernard's bunt single extended his on-base streak to 30 games.

Fresno drew five walks and struck out 10 times against a Visalia pitching staff that kept traffic limited most of the night.

Dylan Crooks closed things out in the ninth, retiring the side in order after striking out Pedro Catuy to end the eighth.

Crooks needed just 13 pitches to secure his second save of the season and finish off Fresno's strongest all-around pitching performance of the homestand.

The Grizzlies held Visalia to 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position and stranded 10 Rawhide baserunners in the victory.

Fresno's bullpen combination of Emener and Crooks covered the final 4.2 innings without allowing a run while striking out eight.

The series continues Thursday night at Chukchansi Park as Fresno looks to maintain its place atop the California League North standings.

Riley Kelly will take the ball for the Grizzlies against Mervin Fell of Visalia with first pitch slated for 6:50pm at Chukchansi Park.







California League Stories from May 14, 2026

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