Grizzlies Respond from Early Deficit but Fall, 4-3, in San Jose

Published on May 8, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The Fresno Grizzlies (17-14) rallied from a three-run deficit to briefly tie the game late, but the San Jose Giants (19-12) answered in the bottom of the seventh to hand Fresno a 4-3 loss Friday night at Excite Ballpark.

Fresno managed just five hits on the night but used timely two-out offense in the sixth and seventh innings to climb back into the game.

San Jose struck first in the opening inning after Jhonny Level reached on a single and later scored on Rod Barajas Jr.'s that worked out as an RBI double to left but twisted in the air before falling.

Fresno starter Riley Kelly settled in after the early run, striking out six over 3.2 innings before giving way to Jhon Medina in the fourth.

The Grizzlies threatened in the fourth after Tanner Thach ripped his first triple of the season into the right field corner, but he was stranded at third as San Jose starter Braydon Risley continued to work around trouble.

Risley held Fresno scoreless through 5.1 innings while striking out six.

San Jose extended the lead in the fifth when Isaiah Barkett singled and eventually scored on Cam Maldonado's RBI single.

Maldonado came around to score after a failed back pick to first on the play rolled into the right field corner, resulting in a throwing error that pushed the Giants advantage to 3-0.

Fresno finally broke through in the sixth inning. Cameron Nelson and Roldy Brito reached to open the frame before Derek Bernard delivered a two-out RBI single to score Nelson.

Matt Klein followed with another clutch two-out hit, lining a single to right that scored Brito and trimmed the deficit to 3-2.

The Grizzlies tied the game an inning later with help from San Jose's defense.

Luis Mendez reached on a dropped throw to the first basemen before Clayton Gray walked and Nelson dropped down a bunt single.

A throwing error by catcher Rod Barajas Jr. allowed Mendez to score and even the game at three.

San Jose answered immediately in the bottom half. Dario Reynoso walked and stole second.

Barkett, after a controversial no-call on a foul ball at the plate resulted in a wild pitch and a runner on third, then lined a triple into left field to score Reynoso with the eventual winning run.

Fresno went in order in the ninth.

The Grizzlies fall back to two games behind the Giants in the North with two games left in the series in San Jose.

Saturday night's game will see Angel Jimenez take the ball for Fresno against San Jose lefty Ricardo Estrada.

The game is scheduled for a 5:00pm first pitch with the broadcast being carried on 790 ESPN Fresno beginning at 4:45pm for the Chukchansi Gold Pregame Show.







California League Stories from May 8, 2026

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