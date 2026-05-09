JD Dix Powers Rawhide Past Ports

Published on May 8, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Visalia Rawhide News Release







Visalia, CA - JD Dix hit two home runs as part of a four hit, four run and four RBI night as the Visalia Rawhide (10-21) defeated the Stockton Ports (15-16) 13-6 on Friday night in front of a sold-out crowd at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Dix walked and scored in the first inning, singled and scored in the second frame and blasted a two-run home run to right field in the fourth. The big night continued when Dix hit an inside the park home run in the sixth on a ball that caromed off the center field wall and way back into the middle of the outfield. He closed the night with an RBI single in the seventh.

The 2024 D-backs 1st round draft pick tied a career high in hits, runs and RBI. Friday was also his second two home run game of the season. Dix has nine hits, five walks and ten runs through the first four games of the series.

The Rawhide plated 13 runs on 14 hits and never trailed. Carlos Virahonda hit his California League leading eighth home run of the season as a two-run shot to complete a three run first frame.

Visalia added three more runs in the second inning highlighted by a Jakey Josepha two RBI double.

The Rawhide pulled away with a four run seventh frame. Abdias De La Cruz smashed an RBI double and Pedro Catuy delivered a two RBI double. Dix finished the scoring with his RBI single.

Josepha, De La Cruz and Eliesbert Alejos all finished with two hits. Visalia totaled six doubles and nine total extra base hits.

Mervin Fell started for the Rawhide tossing four innings allowing just two hits, a run and six strikeouts. Tayler Montiel earned his first professional win with two innings of relief work. Luke Dotson struck out the side in a scoreless frame and Jairon Digon closed out the game without allowing a run in the ninth.

Visalia and Stockton continue the series on Saturday with the series even at two games apiece.

Saturday will be a Strange Night in Baseball at Valley Strong Ballpark as the Rawhide celebrate "Stranger Things" with an appearance from actor Randy Havens known as Mr. Clarke. The night is presented by Central Valley Dental Implant & Oral Surgery Institute, The Press Boxx and Mulligan's Sports Bar & Indoor Golf.

The Rawhide will also again transform into the Central Valley Sir Loins on Saturday and fans can enjoy a drink special of two beers for $25. The game will be followed by postgame fireworks thanks to American Business Machines.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM with gates opening for season ticket holders at 5:15 PM and the general public at 5:30 PM.

Rawhide tickets are available through the team's website and at the stadium box office presented by Kaweah Health starting at Noon on weekend gamedays.







California League Stories from May 8, 2026

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